Top Gun: Maverick “Phoenix” Barbie Doll Feels the Need for Speed

One of Top Gun: Maverick’s many release dates was today, November 19th. Recently, the release date was pushed back once again to May 27th, 2022, but it appears that the Barbie based on Natasha “Phoenix” Trace wasn’t having it. She’s doing this thing now whether Tom Cruise likes it or not.

Monica Barbaro will be playing the role of fighter pilot trainee Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in the forever upcoming Top Gun film. We don’t know much about the Phoenix character, but it’s clear she’s going to be formidable. According to the description for the new Barbie doll based on her character, Natasha Trace is “a supremely confident and capable pilot at the fiercely competitive Top Gun flight school. Whip-smart and talented, Phoenix commands the respect of her fellow pilots while conquering barriers in and out of the sky.”

So it’s no wonder that Phoenix isn’t putting things off any longer. The Barbie Collector Top Gun: Maverick Phoenix Barbie Doll is in stock on Amazon and shipping now for $39.99. We also expect that it will be available to order here at Entertainment Earth by the end of the day.

The Top Gun Maverick Barbie doll comes dressed in a jumpsuit with patches, a pilot’s helmet, and the essential aviator sunglasses. It also Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity.

In Top Gun: Maverick, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”