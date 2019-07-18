Top Gun: Maverick Official Poster Released

The surprise trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has blown up social media right in the middle of Comic-Con 2019. If the trailer’s re-introduction of Tom Cruise’s devil-may-care pilot isn’t enough to thrill you, Paramount Pictures also has this nice little one-sheet to offer.

Check out the first poster for Top Gun: Maverick:

The Top Gun: Maverick trailer paints the picture of Captain Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) as an Air Force man who has seemingly squandered his potential to rise and lead (at least in the eyes of Ed Harris’ military commander character). It clearly sets the stage for the larger story to come (more on that in a second), which will obviously see Maverick take on some kind of mission of responsibility that finally pushes him forward.

In fact, the deeper details of Top Gun: Maverick have already come to light – but if you haven’t heard them yet, it’s kind of a MILD SPOILER. You can read for yourself, in the Top Gun: Maverick synopsis that’s been released:

“Top Gun: Maverick takes place 34 years after the events of the original film and pits legendary Captain Peter “Maverick” Mitchell as the new flight instructor of Top Gun, in which he guides Bradley, Goose’s son, who seeks to become a pilot much as his father was.”

The role of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw’s son, Bradley is going to be played by Miles Teller (Whiplash). Given how Goose tragically died in the original film, there’s no doubt that Maverick training Bradley will trigger some bad stuff that both men have been sitting on for too long – as well as plenty of conflict between them.

As star Jennifer Connelly tells it, this sequel is going to be worth the wait:

“It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, ‘Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re talking about it, the way they’re shooting it, it made me happy and I think it’ll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they’re taking it.”

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON Legacy) from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz. Mission: Impossible 5 & 6 director Christopher McQuarrie oversaw the film’s reshoots.

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theaters on June 26, 2020.