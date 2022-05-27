Top Gun: Maverick Second Weekend Box Office Numbers Even Higher Than First Reported

✖

Top Gun: Maverick continued to break records in its second weekend at the box office, and now its total has been revised even further upwards. After scoring the biggest Memorial Day Weekend opening ever and the biggest opening of Tom Cruise's career, Top Gun: Maverick will earn another $90 million in its second weekend, soaring past the previously projected $86 million, including $25 million on Friday. Top Gun: Maverick had the smallest second-weekend drop ever for a film that opened with $100 million or more. The weekend haul will also bring Top Gun: Maverick's running box office total to $295 million. That surpasses The War of the Worlds ($234 million) to make Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

Top Gun: Maverick received positive reactions from fans and critics, earning a rare A+ CinemaScore, the first given in 2022, and has a 97% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4.5-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Top Gun: Maverick is a movie that is satisfying on the narrative level, in a visual sense, and when accounting for what the movie is actually about. The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

According to Top Gun: Maverick's official synopsis, After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.



Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

With Top Gun: Maverick on top of the box office again, the rest of this week's top five films is similar to last weekend's chart. Marvel Studios' blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in second place, earning around $9.25 million as the countdown to its Disney+ streaming debut continues. The Bob's Burgers Movie remains in third place. Animated hit The Bad Guys jumps up into the fourth place spot while Downton Abbey: A New Era falls into fifth place.

Top Gun: Maverick is now playing in theaters.