New ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Photos Reveal Tom Cruise in Bomber Jacket

Filming is currently underway on Paramount’s highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel and that means star Tom Cruise is getting back to the need for speed both in the air and on the ground.

A pair of new photos from the Top Gun: Maverick set reveal Cruise looking very much like an updated take on his character, Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he rocks aviator sunglasses and bomber jacket while riding a motorcycle. You can check out the images below.

I feel the need to see more images of Tom Cruise back on the bike rocking the bomber jacket and aviator shades in #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/x4r5qaojtT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 9, 2018

Top Gun: Maverick is currently filming in San Diego having previously filmed at the Naval Air Station North Island in May of this year. There aren’t a lot of details about the film available yet, but the final cast members were revealed earlier this month and back in August it was announced that the film’s 2019 release date had been pushed back to June of 2020.

The sequel to the 1986 classic, Maverick has been in development for years, but struggled to move forward following the death of Tony Scott in 2012. However, that all changed back in June when Cruise shared a photo of himself in full flight gear with a jet in the background. The image was tagged with the iconic “Feel the need” slogan, summing things up pretty perfectly.

In addition to Cruise, the cast of Top Gun: Maverick includes Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, and many more. Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky and original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is producing while Harold Faltermeyer is returning to compose the score. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski on a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to be released on June 26, 2020.

What do you think about these new photos of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick?