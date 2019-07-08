Toy Story 4 Forky Plush Recalled By Disney Over Choking Hazard

Toy Story 4 has been a hit with fans and critics, but it seems the United States government is taking issue with the film. The awaited sequel has just been hit with a recall by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and it is all because of one character.

So, feel free to thank Forky for this one. The newcomer is totally at fault for this slip up.

Recently, the federal website for the USCPSC posted a new recall about a certain Toy Story 4 toy. It turns out a plush made of Forky is being recalled due to choking concerns.

The toy in question is called the Forky 11″ Plush Toy. It was recalled on July 8, 2019 with about 80,000 units statewide being affected. You can read up on its official hazard description below:

“The “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

If you would like to submit this toy for recall, you can get a refund via Disney. The company has a toll-free number to call with refund requests which you can find here.

As for Forky, the character is still a fan-favorite despite the recall. Forky might have expected to live life as a simple eating utensil, but he was given new purpose by a little girl who needed a friend. There’s some irony knowing an actual toy Forky has been recalled given how dangerous he could be to kids, but that won’t stop the character. After all, it isn’t going to be long before Forky is back on shelves and better than ever.

Want to know more about Toy Story 4? You can read up about the new Pixar flick here:”Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”