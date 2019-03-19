Pixar Fans Are Freaking Out Over Bo Peep’s Return in ‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer

The official trailer for Toy Story 4 finally arrived online Tuesday morning, bringing with it quite a few surprises. In addition to the reveal of a creepy villain, and the arrival of some brand new characters, the trailer delivered the first footage of Bo Peep’s return to the franchise. Since she didn’t appear in Toy Story 3, Bo has been away from the film series for 20 years, last appearing in Toy Story 2 in 1999. While we knew that Bo Peep would be included in Toy Story 4, voiced again by Annie Potts, the footage in the trailer placed her front and center in the film’s plot.

Not only that, but the trailer featured the highly-anticipated reunion between Bo Peep and Woody, who were in a relationship throughout the first two movies. It was clear in Toy Story 3 that Bo’s absence was painful for Woody, and he finally gets the chance to be with his love once again. However, things are a little more difficult this time around, as bo has made an entire life for herself away from Andy’s room.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though everyone knew it was coming, Toy Story fans still had plenty of feelings when Bo Peep appeared in the trailer. From her new style, to her reunion with Woody, just about everybody watching the trailer had something to say about the one and only Bo.

Check out some of the best reactions to Bo Peep’s return below!

Waiting for This Since 1999

ALL I HAVE WANTED SINCE 2010 IS THE REUNION OF WOODY AND BO PEEP AND NOW PIXAR HAS BLESSED ME WITH THIS#TOYSTORY4 IS GONNA WRECK ME I JUST KNOW IT pic.twitter.com/UusQ4c8RzZ — jerie c. (@notjerie) March 19, 2019

The Bo We Deserve

Bo Peep as a badass is exactly what I needed in my life and what I deserve! ? https://t.co/KTcv3WIrdN — Caty 😀 (@CatyDreamDwyer) March 19, 2019

Legedary

okay but Bo Peep in the new Toy Story is already legendary — exilio. (@michaelexile) March 19, 2019

5evr

Bo Peep + Woody = Tru luv 5evr — Marissa Gatsios (@MarissaGatsios) March 19, 2019

Could Bo Peep Be a Villain?

There’s also a 80-20 likelihood that Bo Peep is going to turn out to be a villain/working with the villain, so, you know, just make your peace with that right out of the gate. https://t.co/EY2m6a5eUM — Brendan Foley (@TheTrueBrendanF) March 19, 2019

She’s Gotta Be a Villain, Right??

IT’S A DIFFERENT BO PEEP AND SHE’S THE VILLAIN THAT IS MY THEORY https://t.co/6wzEZPdQb3 — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) March 19, 2019

Everyone Is Feeling Villain Vibes

Calling it now. In Toy Story 4, Woody is seen as the bad guy and Bo Peep is the actual bad guy. — Pep (@PepVerbsNouns) March 19, 2019

Wait…What?

tf happened to bo peep and andy??? pic.twitter.com/LdlYVd3LkC — nico (@lordreign_m) March 19, 2019

Elsa = Bo Peep

Elsa and Bo Peep wearing pants instead of a dress, powerful pic.twitter.com/FqgTpYHNNw — josie (@emiliaheards) March 19, 2019

Tough Choice for Woody

So Toy Story 4 is more than likely a love story after all. God Only Knows by The Beach Boys is influencing my theory. Specifically expect Woody to choose between his love for commitment to Bonnie or his romantic feelings for Bo Peep. Just a theory though! — Spaghetti Villain (@SpaggyVillain) March 19, 2019

We’re All Ready