‘Toy Story 4’ Launches Ducky and Bunny Twitter Account

Disney-Pixar on Wednesday launched a Twitter account operated by Toy Story 4 newcomers Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele).

The carnival prize toys swiftly proved fan-favorites since their debut in a self-aware November teaser trailer that saw the cuddly toys excitedly react to the next film in the franchise, where they join Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

Ducky and Bunny’s newly launched Twitter feed sees the living toys come across a lost “fancy toy” — a phone — which they now use to publish emoji-filled tweets, GIFs and memes.

We heard we need to beware of Trolls on here. Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/A9066aQxlM — Ducky and Bunny (@duckyandbunny) January 30, 2019

The Key & Peele duo are “two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” director Josh Cooley previously said in a statement.

“Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

The pair, who will encounter Woody, Buzz and the gang when the toys journey outside Bonnie’s room on a road trip, are among the new playthings to be introduced in Toy Story 4, alongside the makeshift Forky (Tony Hale) and tiny hero toy Duke Kaboom (Keanu Reeves).

“They really will surprise you with the toys they came up with. Characters came back, new guys in it that are great,” Allen said during a November appearance on The Tonight Show.

Rejoining the toys is the long-lost Bo Peep (Annie Potts), long ago sold in a yard sale, whose life on the road has resulted in a new attitude for the porcelain Bo.

Ducky and Bunny most recently reappeared to tease the next Toy Story 4 sneak peek arriving during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky , declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens June 21.

