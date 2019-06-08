Toy Story 4’s Tom Hanks on Whether Woody and Bo Peep Will Ever Get Married

The highly-anticipated Pixar film, Toy Story 4, is hitting theaters this month, and the cast of the animated feature have been doing press for the film. At a recent panel with the cast, Tom Hanks was asked if his character, Woody, will ever marry Bo Peep, the toy voiced by Annie Potts. In a video shared by Screen Rants‘ Rob Keyes, Hanks explains that Woody has always loved Bo.

“I will say that they have- Woody has known since 1994 that Bo was the figurine for him,” Hanks explained. “He just always knew.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor went on to read a synopsis for the film as a joke, but it clearly states that Bo and Woody’s reunion is a romantic one, emphasizing “there’s no substitution for love in this crazy, kooky, confusing world.”

“It’s all right here,” he explained.

Fans are very eager to see Woody and Bo reunite, especially since she was missing from Toy Story 3. Based on what we know of the upcoming movie, Bo has had some adventures since we saw her last in 1999’s Toy Story 2. Bo has spent a ton of time on the road, and it’s started to shape who she is as a character, now described as an “adventure-seeking free spirit.” When she and Woody finally see one another again, they realize that they’ve grown apart. However, it sounds like things a romance will rekindle for the toys.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley said in a previous interview. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

You can real the film’s synopsis below:

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

In addition to most of the returning cast, Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.