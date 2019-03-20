‘Toy Story 4’ Fans Don’t Know Why Pixar Forgot What Andy Looks Like

The first official trailer for Toy Story 4 has debuted, marking nine years since the release of the last chapter in the saga. In the more than two decades since the franchise kicked off, the main characters have mostly looked the same, with the various events of the franchise resulting in slight tweaks to the toys. The passing of the years has seen the human characters in the franchise evolve over time, though these characters occupy far less screen time than the toys. The trailer for the new film seemingly offers us a glimpse at Andy, the main character from the first film, but some fans think he looks a lot different than he did in the original movie.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Andy in Toy Story 4 before the movie hits theaters on June 21st.

Did They Forget?

Did Pixar forget what Andy looks like? #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/JVzoLHwPVP — Jake Vaughan (@Vaughanilla_Ice) March 19, 2019

Unrecognizable

An Improvement

Apparently, everybody’s mad they redesigned Andy for #ToyStory4 meanwhile I’m grateful we don’t have to look at this golem anymore. pic.twitter.com/vZ0HAyCZMT — Wil Brooks??? (@willo719) March 19, 2019

RIP

Looks Better Than Ever

Andy be looking fresh 24 years later… can we get a skin care routine ? ? #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/JHeQ1I8mWT — Connor Dee (@connordeemusic) March 19, 2019

Switching Things Up

Andy from Toy Story will go down in history as the youngest child on Earth to go through intense facial reconstruction surgery 4 times. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/AlUKDAHn8e — Mark Ricci (@MovieManMark) March 19, 2019

That’s Andy Jr.

My #ToyStory4 guess;

This is Andy’s son, we see a time jump of some sort and Andy’s kid gets the original toys. pic.twitter.com/0xkgADd6Lr — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) March 19, 2019

Poster Proof

This is not Andys son, in TS3 andy had a ton of posters on his wall and in this shot you can see one of andys old posters, why would he put up an old poster? also take note of the red desk lamp that knocked buzz out of the window right next to it #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/D0UYNSgXeZ — aye (@saaaamhaaaaught) March 19, 2019

Andy’s Too Old

Plot twist: that’s Andy Jr. Andy got buzz for his 8th bday in ‘95 so Andy like 32 now straight up https://t.co/TVRdlusAQO — ANTHON¥ DRAGON$ (@anthonydragons) March 19, 2019

Don’t Blame Tech