Toy Story 4 Opening Scene Explains Where Bo Peep Has Been

When Toy Story 3 arrived in theaters back in 2010, 11 years after Toy Story 2, fans were disappointed to learn that Bo Peep was nowhere to be found. Woody mentioned his lost love in one sad line at the beginning of the movie, but other than that Bo Peep’s disappearance was never addressed. That’s all about to change in this summer’s Toy Story 4, as Bo is back in action with a whole new style and outlook on life. In the opening scene of the new movie, it will finally be revealed where Bo Peep has been all this time, and why she left in the first place.

Although Toy Story 4 will take place about a year after the events of Toy Story 3, the first scene is a flashback set in the years when the toys were still with Andy. This heartbreaking sequence explains everything we’ve been wondering about Bo Peep in just a couple of minutes.

If you recall, Bo isn’t an actual toy like the rest of the characters in the franchise. Bo Peep, along with her three sheep, are all part of a decorative porcelain lamp. However, they could be taken off of the lamp and played with at any point, making them toys.

The lamp served as a nightlight for Andy’s younger sister Molly. Once Molly got a little bit older (a couple of years after Toy Story 2) she didn’t need the light anymore, so Andy’s Mom chose to sell it to a friend in the neighborhood. In this scene at the beginning of Toy Story 4, that neighbor comes to pick up Bo Peep’s lamp.

What hurts for Woody after this event is that Bo asked him to come with her and start a new life, but he chose to stay behind and live with Andy, fulfilling what he believed to be his purpose as a toy. That was the last time he saw Bo Peep until the two reunite in Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

