Tom Hanks Photo with Fan with Toy Story’s Woody Tattooed on His Chest Goes Viral

Toy Story star Tom Hanks rounded up a selfie with a fan whose stomach tattoo of Hanks’ Woody has gone viral. “Well, howdy partner! Where’s Buzz?,” Hanks wrote when tweeting the selfie, which shows the star posed next to the man’s tattoo. The tweet, published early May 23, has already been favorited more than 43,000 times.

Hanks reprises his role as the pull-string sheriff doll in Toy Story 4, the role he originated in 1995’s Toy Story, Disney-Pixar’s first-ever feature length film. When recording his lines for the franchise farewell, Hanks admitted he was overcome with emotion.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” Hanks previously told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

“The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it.”

Because the lines were so hard to get through, “I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me,” Hanks said. And of its ending, Hanks added, “When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.’”

Hanks’ longtime co-star Tim Allen, who voices Woody’s best friend Buzz Lightyear, previously promised the sequel is a “full body story” that’s “got everything.”

“I just finished up a little bit of Toy Story 4, and Hanks was coming right after me, we’re all good buddies, and I asked him, ‘What can I tell them about this?’ And he goes, ‘You’ve already said a little bit too much,’” Allen said during a February visit to The Talk.

“I’ll say, Tom and I both — I’ve gotta be careful — we both read the last two lines of this movie, I get choked up, and he even said, ‘I had to turn around in the booth.’ I said, ‘I did, too.’ The last couple of scenes, especially the last lines of the movie, it will be a memorable moment for everybody. Oh, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful.”

Toy Story 4 opens June 21.