Transformers Returning To Theaters For 15th Anniversary

Transformers is headed back to theaters for its 15th anniversary, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of reliving Michael Bays's groundbreaking first Transformers movie on the big screen all over again. For all the jokes about how bad the franchise got in its (numerous) later installments, the original Transformers (2007) was a blockbuster movie classic, that not only re-introduced the Transformers robots to the world, but also made Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and others into mainstream stars of the 2000s-2010s era.

Indeed, fans of Transformers (2007) remember well how Michael Bay somehow nailed a fun (and hot) teen-coming-of-age romance with LaBeouf's Sam Witwicky, and Fox's Mikaela Banes – which we now know was actually a showcase of some real-life (and infamous) sparks flying between the two young actors. The first Transformers was also a technical feat of its time, with the Autobot and Decepticon transformations doing in painstaken detail, with "real" physics of changing vehicular parts into a functioning robot. The franchise would eventually realize that those complex transformations were not at all necessary to thrill audiences – but there's nothing like seeing those original transformations as intended on a big movie screen.

Here are the details of Transformers (2007) re-release in theaters:

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment are bringing "Transformers" to movie theaters nationwide in celebration of the movie's 15th Anniversary. From director Michael Bay and executive producer Steven Spielberg comes the thrilling blockbuster battle between the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. When their epic struggle comes to Earth, all that stands between the Decepticons and ultimate power is a clue held by a young man named Sam (Shia LaBeouf). Teaming up Bumblebee, an Autobot disguised as Sam's car, the heart-pounding race is on, against an enemy unlike anything anyone has seen before. The star-studded film features Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky. Also included in the cast are Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson, Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor with John Turturro and Jon Voight. With a screenplay by Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman, story by John Rogers and Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman, this picture is also produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Ian Bryce and executive produced by Michael Bay, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. The film will play in theaters nationwide through Fathom Events. Locations and tickets can be found HERE.

Transformers will be back in theaters on Sunday, July 10th and Thursday, July 14th.