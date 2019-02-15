Transformers ‘Bumblebee’ Blu-Ray Details & New Trailer Revealed

Transformers’ Bumblebee was a big hit with moviegoers, and now we’ve got all the details on the big home video release, along with a brand new trailer.

The Travis Knight directed Bumblebee is landing on Digital platforms on March 19th and will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 2nd, and we’ve got a brand new sizzle trailer to go with the announcement. All of the releases will feature over an hour of special features, including an all-new Bumblebee motion comic that follows him during his next adventure.

As you can see in the included special features list, the home video release will also include the original opening of Bumblebee, as well as outtakes and other featurettes, which you can check out below.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

– Sector 7 Archive

– Agent Burns: Welcome to Sector 7

– Sector 7 Adventures: The Battle at Half Dome (All-New Motion Comic)

– Deleted and Extended Scenes

– Outtakes

– Bee Vision: The Transformers robots of Cybertron

– Bringing Bumblebee to the Big Screen

– The Story of Bumblebee

– The Stars Align

– Bumblebee Goes Back to G1

– Back to the Beetle

– California Cruisin’ Down Memory Lane

The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and the Blu-ray Combo Pack also include an exclusive printed version of the motion comic, which will be available while supplies last.

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, John Cena, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Ricardo Hoyos, and John Ortiz, and you can check out the official description below.

“CYBERTRON has fallen. When OPTIMUS PRIME sends BUMBLEBEE to defend Earth, his journey to become a hero begins. Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenager trying to find her place in the world, discovers and repairs the battle-scarred robot, who’s disguised as a Volkswagen Beetle. As the DECEPTICONS hunt down the surviving AUTOBOTS with the help of a secret agency led by Agent Burns (John Cena), BUMBLEBEE and Charlie team up to protect the world.”

Bumblee hits digital on March 19th and then hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 2nd.

