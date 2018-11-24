Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee’ Forest Chase Clip Released

You know when Charlie tried to tell Bumblebee about people having bad intentions if they discovered what he could do? This new clip from the Transformers spinoff shows she was very very right about that.

The new Forest Chase clip shows Bumblebee on the run from a military unit led by John Cena’s Agent Burns, and they are giving the Autobot a run for his money. The group has several jeeps, some infantry, and plenty of firepower on Bumblebee’s tail, but so far the Autobot is able to take what they can dish out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full clip in the video above.

Cena seems to have it out for Bumblebee in the movie, but in real life, he couldn’t be happier about being involved in the Transformers franchise, something he explained during Bumblebee’s CinemaCon presentation.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” Cena said at the film’s CinemaCon presentation. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

It’s a rare thing to see Cena in a villain role, though he did do so in animation form as part of Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as well.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bumblebee, you can find the official synopsis for the film below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.