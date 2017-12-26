New Transformers Spinoff Bumblebee Photo Shows Classic Yellow Volkswagen Beetle Look

Fans can expect some changes when Bumblebee rolls into his own solo spin-off film, and now fans have their first look at one of the biggest.

That would be Bumblebee himself, who fans are used to seeing as a slick yellow Camaro in Michael Bay’s previous Transformers films. In his solo spinoff movie though the beloved Autobot is repping his classic Generation 1 aesthetics, and that means full-on Volkswagen Beetle. If you want proof, look no further than this new photo from the film (via ComicBookMovie).

As you can see, Bumblebee has some wear and tear on his paint job, but the design is pure vintage, and it should make more than a few fans quite happy. Standing next to Bumblebee is Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in the movie along with John Cena. You can’t tell much about the story from this shot of course, but director Travis Knight did shed a little light on the film’s vision.

“I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas,” Knight told Empire. “Everything I’ve tried to do at Laika, searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity, and warmth, humor and heart, I wanted to bring to the Transformers franchise.”

While there will be plenty of action, the film is really a love story, the polar opposite of other films in the franchise.

“At its core it’s just a beautiful love story between two broken souls who find each other and heal each other,” Knight said. “I grew up loving those classic Spielbergian Amblin films. And we’re trying to evoke that kind of emotion in this movie, fusing a rich coming-of-age story with some sci-fi insanity.”

Bumblebee is slated to hit theaters on December 21, 2018.

