‘Transformers’ Movie Props Being Auctioned Off at the End of February

Coming on the heels of the official announcement that Bumblebee will restart the Transformers movie timeline, it seems like Paramount is dipping into the archives to get rid of some Michael Bay-era Transformers props that are unlikely to ever show up onscreen again.

In service of that, Profiles in History is having a major, Transformers-themed auction at the end of the month.

According to a release from Profiles in History, the auction will feature some major props from three of the most recent installments of the worldwide blockbuster franchise to date, Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Age of Extinction (2014) and The Last Knight (2017).

The auction (helpfully titled Transformers: The Auction) will be February 28th, on the internet only. You can reach the auction from the Profiles In History website.

Highlights from the auction include:

“Sam Witwicky” gray leather jacket ensemble from Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Pictured left.

“Cade Yeager” brown leather jacket ensemble from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

“Optimus Prime” CB radio from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

“Cade Yeager” hero working alien tech rifle prop from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Cade Yeager” hero talisman prop from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Seed” terraforming device hero working prop from Transformers: Age of Extinction. Pictured right.

“Vivian Wembley” 3-headed dragon pendant necklace from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Vivian Wembley” hero FX staff of “Merlin” prop from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Jimmy” sunburst FX pyro blaster from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Mohawk” holographic rider “Decepticon Angels” ensemble from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Merlin” plate armor battle ensemble from Transformers: The Last Knight.

“Cade Yeager” open alien laser sword with rope strap from Transformers: Age of Extinction. Pictured below.

“Merlin’s” tomb sarcophagus lid from Transformers: the Last Knight.

“King Arthur” plate battle armor ensemble from Transformers: The Last Knight.

Each lot has a starting bid of $100 which, combined with the internet-only auctions, makes this about as accessible to entry-level collectors as you’re going to get for props this recognizable, from a franchise this big.

If you want to look forward instead of back, Bumblebee arrives on Bumblebee DVD and Blu-ray on April 2, 2019, and will be available on Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes on March 19, 2019.