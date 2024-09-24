Trap: M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Finally Has a Streaming Premiere Date

The latest film from beloved filmmaker M. NIght Shyamalan is hitting streaming sooner than you might have guessed. Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett as a loving father and dangerous killer trying to escape a concert, hit theaters back in August and has grossed more than $80 million at the box office. If you didn't get a chance to catch it on the big screen, Trap will be making its streaming debut next month on Max.

On Monday, Max revealed the complete lineup of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup in the month of October. The Warner Bros. Discovery service is set to add Trap to its lineup on October 25th, bringing it to streaming just a couple of months after its theatrical premiere.

Trap marked Shyamalan's first feature film with Warner Bros. after a lengthy partnership with Universal. Given that Warner Bros. distributed the film (though Shyamalan largely funded it on his own), it should come as no surprise that Max will get the first crack at it on streaming.

Trap Is a Different Kind of Shyamalan Movie



Shyamalan's latest film operates a bit differently that many of his previous movies, in that the big "twist" that the plot hinges on is revealed right away. While there are plenty of twists and turns throughout, the reveal of the killer's identity was made in the very first trailer, and you spend the entire movie knowing who it is.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the film's theatrical release this summer, Shyamalan opened up about Trap's massive change.

"The the actual interesting and wicked part of the movie is you are him," Shyamalan said of Trap's main character, as the story is told through his perspective. "That was the thing that made me want to do it. We've seen a million stories about serial killers, but to say you are him and this is what life is like for you on the day that you might get caught [is new]."

What's Next for M. Night Shyamalan?



While Shyamalan hasn't revealed what his next movie will be, he has already gotten started on the writing process. He recently posted a picture of his new work notebook for his next film, letting fans know he was back in the lab.

"As a ritual for each film, I pick a notebook that speaks to me and I write notes, ideas for the new film in that," Shyamalan wrote. "When it's overflowing with ideas, I go outline then script. This is the notebook for movie 17! This bright red felt just right! As [Trap] passes 80 million in theaters, I am so grateful and begin the new one inspired by all the support you have given me over the years."