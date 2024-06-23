Jessica Alba's Trigger Warning Tops Netflix Movie Charts on Opening Weekend

Jessica Alba's new Netflix action thriller has risen to the top of the streamer's movie ranks. Debuting this past Friday, Trigger Warning tells the story of a Special Forces operative returning to her hometown after her father's mysterious death, and trying to piece together who was behind the act. Despite rough reviews from both critics and fans, Trigger Warning has found some solid success over the course of its opening weekend.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Trigger Warning passing by all of its competition to become the top film on the entire service. It even managed to take out the recent critical and commercial darling Hit Man.

Unlike Hit Man, however, Trigger Warning doesn't seem to have the positive reactions from fans to give it real longevity via word of mouth. It'll be interesting to see how long it manages to sit atop the movie charts.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies List below!