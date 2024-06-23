Jessica Alba's Trigger Warning Tops Netflix Movie Charts on Opening Weekend
Trigger Warning has taken over as the weekend's top film on Netflix.
Jessica Alba's new Netflix action thriller has risen to the top of the streamer's movie ranks. Debuting this past Friday, Trigger Warning tells the story of a Special Forces operative returning to her hometown after her father's mysterious death, and trying to piece together who was behind the act. Despite rough reviews from both critics and fans, Trigger Warning has found some solid success over the course of its opening weekend.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Trigger Warning passing by all of its competition to become the top film on the entire service. It even managed to take out the recent critical and commercial darling Hit Man.
Unlike Hit Man, however, Trigger Warning doesn't seem to have the positive reactions from fans to give it real longevity via word of mouth. It'll be interesting to see how long it manages to sit atop the movie charts.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies List below!
1. Trigger Warning
"Jessica Alba stars as a steely-eyed Special Forces commando seeking justice after her father dies in this action-packed movie with Anthony Michael Hall."
2. Hit Man
"A mild-mannered professor moonlights as a fake hit man in what The New York Times hails as 'one of the year's funniest, sexiest, most enjoyable movies.'"
3. Home
"A misfit alien named Oh lands on Earth and forms an unlikely friendship with Tip, an adventurous girl on a quest of her own."
4. 50 Shades of Grey
"Business tycoon Christian Grey pursues wide-eyed college student Anastasia Steele and introduces her to his particular brand of intense erotic desires."
5. The LEGO Batman Movie
"When a crew of legendary villains wreaks havoc on Gotham City, loner hero Batman must learn to rely on teamwork to save the day."
6. Tell Them You Love Me
"This documentary explores the controversial relationship between a professor and a nonverbal man that leads to a trial over race, disability and power."
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
8. Ultraman Rising
"In this epic animated adventure, a young man must navigate his new life as a superhero and protect the world from monstrous threats."
9. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill."
10. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."