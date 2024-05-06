TRON: ARES Director Shared Behind-the-Scenes Photos to Celebrate Picture Wrap

The long-awaited third installment in Disney's fan favorite Tron franchise is now one step closer to completion. Tron: Ares continues the story from the first two films, with director Joachim Rønning taking over behind the camera and Jared Leto set to play the lead role. While the movie doesn't hit theaters until 2025, Rønning and the crew have officially finished the filming stage of production.

Rønning took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share an update on the film and a message to the cast and crew. In the post, he confirmed the filming wrap, which means the movie is on the a length post-production process.

"That's a wrap on TRON: ARES," Rønning wrote. "Thanks to an incredible and tireless crew, I really believe we pushed the filmmaking limits on this movie. Even through six weeks of night shoots you never slowed down. Also, a big thank you to our wonderful cast for leaving everything on screen. I can't wait to show the world what we've done."

In addition to Leto, Tron: Ares stars Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan. The property is a hot one for Disney, especially after the recent opening of the Tron Lightcycle Run attraction debut at Walt Disney World last year.

"Yeah, I'm a producer on whatever the upcoming film becomes, and hopefully we'll get to make it one day soon, but we're still in development on it," producer Justin Springer told ComicBook. "And there's not much that I can say about that just because we want to get everything in order and we want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it. And I think now the ideas that we've explored in Tron and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time. And there's a giant ride here now, and there's one in Shanghai, but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."

Steven Lisberger, the director of the original Tron, isn't fully involved in the new franchise entry, but he is offering some advice and guidance on bringing another Tron to life.

"I play the Obi-Wan role, where less is more," Lisberger told ComicBook.com. "Ideally, I could give them three sentences, that's all they would need. But I'm not down to three sentences yet."