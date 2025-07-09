Tubi Finally Streaming the Movie With the Most Iconic Twist Ending

The Tubi lineup is filled with good movies that you can stream for free, and that lineup got even stronger with the recent addition of cinema’s most iconic twist ending. There are a lot of great surprise conclusions throughout the history of movies, but very few can compare to the final moments of this 1995 crime classic. After it was released in theaters 30 years ago, this ending had everybody talking and dodging spoilers as best they could.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is none other than The Usual Suspects, the wildly entertaining whodunit that had everybody quoting “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled” for years. It’s the kind of movie that you have to watch a second time, just because its ending changes so much about how you process the story.

Play video

For those who haven’t seen it, we won’t spoil it here, though there’s a good chance you have already heard about the twist at some point over the last three decades. The Usual Suspects stars Kevin Spacey, Benicio Del Toro, Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Baldwin, and Kevin Pollak as five criminals who are pulled into what appears to be a random police lineup. That interaction ultimately leads to a deadly incident planned by a secret criminal mastermind, but nobody can figure out who pulled the strings of the entire operation.

The Usual Suspects made $67 million at the box office back in 1995, but was also a fixture of video stores after its home release, giving it a long life with movie fans over the years.

New Free Movies on Tubi

The Usual Suspects is now free on Tubi, along with dozens of other popular titles that arrived at the start of July. Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows that made their way to Tubi’s lineup on July 1st.

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola