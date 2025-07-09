Tubi Finally Streaming the Movie With the Most Iconic Twist Ending

The Tubi lineup is filled with good movies that you can stream for free, and that lineup got even stronger with the recent addition of cinema’s most iconic twist ending. There are a lot of great surprise conclusions throughout the history of movies, but very few can compare to the final moments of this 1995 crime classic. After it was released in theaters 30 years ago, this ending had everybody talking and dodging spoilers as best they could.
The film in question is none other than The Usual Suspects, the wildly entertaining whodunit that had everybody quoting “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled” for years. It’s the kind of movie that you have to watch a second time, just because its ending changes so much about how you process the story.
For those who haven’t seen it, we won’t spoil it here, though there’s a good chance you have already heard about the twist at some point over the last three decades. The Usual Suspects stars Kevin Spacey, Benicio Del Toro, Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Baldwin, and Kevin Pollak as five criminals who are pulled into what appears to be a random police lineup. That interaction ultimately leads to a deadly incident planned by a secret criminal mastermind, but nobody can figure out who pulled the strings of the entire operation.
The Usual Suspects made $67 million at the box office back in 1995, but was also a fixture of video stores after its home release, giving it a long life with movie fans over the years.
New Free Movies on Tubi
The Usual Suspects is now free on Tubi, along with dozens of other popular titles that arrived at the start of July. Below, you can check out the full list of movies and shows that made their way to Tubi’s lineup on July 1st.
