92-Rated Movie Now Streaming Free on Tubi

Tubi has added some great movies for the month of June 2025, including a 92-rated coming-of-age romantic drama from director James Ponsoldt and A24. In 2025, A24 is increasingly a household name thanks to breakout films like 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2018’s Hereditary, 2019’s Uncut Gems, 2017’s Lady Bird, 2019’s Ex Machina and many other high-quality and popular films. Back in 2013 though, it was a name that was far less known.

In 2013, A24 put out a number of films, but its standout was The Spectacular Now starring Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley. The movie notably came out before Teller gained real traction in 2014 with Whiplash, a breakout role for the actor before 2014’s The Divergent, 2016’s War Dogs, and 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick helped elevate his fame. Before The Speculator Now, he had featured in 2012’s Project X, 2011’s Footloose, and 2010’s Rabbit Hole. Meanwhile, this also an early movie in the career of Shailene Woodly, who previously starred in 2011’s The Descendants and of course she also had already starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager by this point. That said, it was only her third film and before her big movie breakout came the following year in the form The Fault in Our Stars.

As you would expect, both are terrific in the movie, which received several end-of-the-year nominations at several awards shows, though it was snubbed by The Oscars entirely. Meanwhile, The Speculator Now posted a humble $6 million at the box office, though this was a solid return for a film made with only a $2 million budget. And as alluded to, it was received well by critics, as evident by its 92 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Those who have never seen the the coming-of-age romantic drama can now right this wrong as it is streaming free with Tubi. To this end, those that check it out on Tubi should expect to sit down with it for 95 minutes and expect an “R” rating for scenes featuring drugs, language, and sexuality.

For more Tubi coverage — including all of the latest Tubi news and all of the latest free movies on Tubi — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.