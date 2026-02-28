Tubi Just Added One of the Best Animated Movies of the 2000s

Tubi just made family movie night a lot easier with the arrival of one of the best animated movies of the 2000s. The decade was a peak period for animation on the big screen, defined by the continued dominance of Pixar and the establishment of DreamWorks as a major competitor, resulting in some of the best animated movies of recent memory, such as Shrek, The Incredibles, and Lilo & Stitch. In the decades since their release, many of those films are easy to revisit on streaming platforms, and one is now streaming completely free.

Blue Sky Studios’s adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved 1954 book Horton Hears a Who! is now streaming on Tubi. The animated adventure comedy joined the streamer on February 1st. The movie stars Jim Carrey as the voice of the titular outgoing and good-hearted elephant, who discovers a tiny civilization called Whoville on a speck of dust and embarks on a journey to protect them from his skeptical jungle neighbors. The movie, which grossed $298 million worldwide, marked Carrey’s second Dr. Seuss film adaptation after How the Grinch Stole Christmas and also features the voices of Carol Burnett, Will Arnett, Seth Rogen, Dan Fogler, Isla Fisher, Jonah Hill, and Amy Poehler.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! Is a Whimsically Heartwarming Adaptation

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! faced plenty of skepticism following the disaster that was The Cat in the Hat, but the movie rose to the occasion and absolutely overcame those worries to become one of the best Dr. Seuss adaptations ever. Even speaking in terms of overall animated movies of the era, Horton Hears a Who! remains one of the best. The movie earned a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a great 79% critic score and an equally impressive 73% audience rating.

What works so well with Horton Hears a Who! is the way in which the film stays true to its source material to become the ultimate Dr. Seuss film adaptation. While the movie expanded the story with new scenes, it maintained the Seussian charm and avoided the over-the-top, unnecessary additions that plagued other adaptations. It also did so while remaining committed to the original story’s heart and message of “a person’s a person no matter how small” to deliver a charming, witty, and heartwarming animated feature that still holds up today. The use of CGI to replicate the iconic Seussian colors and shapes in the original Seuss illustrations made it feel like the whimsical world of Whoville came to life. The entirety of the voice cast, meanwhile, brought both comedic energy and emotional sincerity to their roles, making the characters relatable and heartwarming.

Other Family-Friendly Movies Now On Tubi

Tubi has a surprisingly deep catalog of free-to-stream family-friendly movies. That lineup got a bit larger in February with the arrival of everything from The Angry Birds Movie 2 to Open Season and Open Season 2. Other kid and family movies now streaming on Tubi include Akeelah and the Bee, Meet Dave, Rio, Secondhand Lions, and the original Spy Kids trilogy.

