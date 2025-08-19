Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Streaming September 2025

The massive slate of free movies and TV shows on Tubi is about to get a lot stronger. We’re still a couple of weeks away from the start of September, but Tubi has taken the opportunity to prepare movie and TV fans for the month ahead. Tuesday saw the service unveil the full list of titles being added over the course of September, and it’s easily one of the strongest monthly rosters we’ve seen from Tubi in a long time.

There are a couple of big TV titles arriving on Tubi at the start of September, as the streamer plans to add the hit animated action-comedy Archer, as well as Nickelodeon’s iconic Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

If you’re a fan of horror films, Tubi is kicking off Spooky Season in style, adding a horde of horror titles in September. The start of the month features the arrivals of Crawl, Fright Night, Paranormal Activity, Halloween, and several others.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s September 2025 additions below!

September 1st

All in the Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6

Archer

Bronx Siu

Community – Seasons 5 & 6

Damages

Genius: Picasso

Outsiders (2016)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Stuck With You

Terror Lake Drive

The Steve Harvey Show – Season 1 & 2

A Chiara

All Eyes on Me

All I See Is You

Angel Has Fallen

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

ATL

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Knight

Blood and Bone

Bones

Breach

Call Me By Your Name

Car Wash (1976)

Chain Reaction

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clueless

Coming to America

Coraline

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Crawl

Crooked House

Cuban Fury

Daddy Day Care

Defendor

Den of Thieves

Devil in a Blue Dress

Despicable Me 3

Double Platinum

Drag Me to Hell

Dream Scenario

Edward Scissorhands

Evil Dead (2013)

Exposure

Fatman

Fighting With My Family

First Sunday

Fluxx

Footloose (1981)

Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night (2011)

From Hell

Garfield

Goodfellas

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Halloween (2018)

Hercules (2014)

How Do You Know

I Am Number Four

I Feel Pretty

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

King Kong

Johnson Family Vacation

Juwanna Man

La Bamba (1987)

Lake Placid

Lake Placid 2

Lake Placid 3

Lake Placid: The Final Chapter

Lake Placid vs. Anaconda

Lean on Me

Life

Little

Ma

Marlowe

Marooned

Max Payne

Mean Girls (2004)

Monkeybone

Monster House

Morris From America

National Security

Need for Speed

Never Been Kissed

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Notorious (2009)

Open Season (2006)

Pan’s Labyrinth

Paradise Hills

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Peppermint

Petit Maman

Phat Girlz

Pixels

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poms

Popeye the Slayer Man

Predestination

Quarantine

Real Steel

Red Eye

Rookie of the Year

Sabotage

Scarface (1983)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Scream 4

Security

Selena

She’s the Man

Sinister

Skinamarink

Sleepers

Stand and Deliver

Tango & Cash

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Best of Enemies

The Cabin in the Woods

The Call

The City of Lost Children

The Hot Chick

The Italian Job

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Fifth Element

The Flash

The Hunt for Red October

The Intruder (2019)

The Invisible

The Mask

The Net

The Perfect Guy

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Rundown

The Truman Show

The Waterboy

Tigerland

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Triangle

Truth (2015)

Universal Soldier: The Return

What About Bob

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

When the Bough Breaks

White Fang (1991)

World War Z

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Zero

September 12th

Dark Secret – Tubi Original

When a couple takes in a new roommate, long-buried truths begin to fester, inciting a chilling game of manipulation and survival.

September 19th

Takeout – Tubi Original

On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.