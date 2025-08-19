Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Streaming September 2025

The massive slate of free movies and TV shows on Tubi is about to get a lot stronger. We’re still a couple of weeks away from the start of September, but Tubi has taken the opportunity to prepare movie and TV fans for the month ahead. Tuesday saw the service unveil the full list of titles being added over the course of September, and it’s easily one of the strongest monthly rosters we’ve seen from Tubi in a long time.
There are a couple of big TV titles arriving on Tubi at the start of September, as the streamer plans to add the hit animated action-comedy Archer, as well as Nickelodeon’s iconic Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
If you’re a fan of horror films, Tubi is kicking off Spooky Season in style, adding a horde of horror titles in September. The start of the month features the arrivals of Crawl, Fright Night, Paranormal Activity, Halloween, and several others.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s September 2025 additions below!
September 1st
All in the Family (1971) – Seasons 5 & 6
Archer
Bronx Siu
Community – Seasons 5 & 6
Damages
Genius: Picasso
Outsiders (2016)
Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Stuck With You
Terror Lake Drive
The Steve Harvey Show – Season 1 & 2
A Chiara
All Eyes on Me
All I See Is You
Angel Has Fallen
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
ATL
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Knight
Blood and Bone
Bones
Breach
Call Me By Your Name
Car Wash (1976)
Chain Reaction
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Clueless
Coming to America
Coraline
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Crawl
Crooked House
Cuban Fury
Daddy Day Care
Defendor
Den of Thieves
Devil in a Blue Dress
Despicable Me 3
Double Platinum
Drag Me to Hell
Dream Scenario
Edward Scissorhands
Evil Dead (2013)
Exposure
Fatman
Fighting With My Family
First Sunday
Fluxx
Footloose (1981)
Fright Night (1985)
Fright Night (2011)
From Hell
Garfield
Goodfellas
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Halloween (2018)
Hercules (2014)
How Do You Know
I Am Number Four
I Feel Pretty
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Kong
Johnson Family Vacation
Juwanna Man
La Bamba (1987)
Lake Placid
Lake Placid 2
Lake Placid 3
Lake Placid: The Final Chapter
Lake Placid vs. Anaconda
Lean on Me
Life
Little
Ma
Marlowe
Marooned
Max Payne
Mean Girls (2004)
Monkeybone
Monster House
Morris From America
National Security
Need for Speed
Never Been Kissed
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Notorious (2009)
Open Season (2006)
Pan’s Labyrinth
Paradise Hills
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Peppermint
Petit Maman
Phat Girlz
Pixels
Poetic Justice (1993)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poms
Popeye the Slayer Man
Predestination
Quarantine
Real Steel
Red Eye
Rookie of the Year
Sabotage
Scarface (1983)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scream 4
Security
Selena
She’s the Man
Sinister
Skinamarink
Sleepers
Stand and Deliver
Tango & Cash
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The Best of Enemies
The Cabin in the Woods
The Call
The City of Lost Children
The Hot Chick
The Italian Job
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Fifth Element
The Flash
The Hunt for Red October
The Intruder (2019)
The Invisible
The Mask
The Net
The Perfect Guy
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Rundown
The Truman Show
The Waterboy
Tigerland
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Triangle
Truth (2015)
Universal Soldier: The Return
What About Bob
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
When the Bough Breaks
White Fang (1991)
World War Z
xXx
xXx: State of the Union
Zero
September 12th
Dark Secret – Tubi Original
When a couple takes in a new roommate, long-buried truths begin to fester, inciting a chilling game of manipulation and survival.
September 19th
Takeout – Tubi Original
On a dead-end night shift at a remote fast food diner, three coworkers suspect a customer is a serial killer. After digging for proof, they quickly realize they’re in over their heads.