10 Best Shows on Tubi You Can Binge in One Week

These days, there are dozens of streaming services to choose from. It not only feels overwhelming, but like yet another cash grab. On the bright side, there are a few streaming options out there that won’t break the bank, including Tubi. Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service, meaning that viewers can happily watch movies and shows on the platform, as long as they don’t mind putting up with some ads. Tubi has a delightful selection of content, making it one of the better low (actually, no) cost options available. Best of all? There are plenty of binge-worthy shows, from series that’ll take you weeks to get through to series you could complete in a week.

Admittedly, how long it takes a person to binge a series varies based on time and commitment. The most powerful among us can binge on full seasons in a mere day or two. However, the average person is probably looking to cap their binge-watching at one or two seasons within a week. So we’ve opted to choose some content that doesn’t have an extension selection of seasons.

1) Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

Who doesn’t know (and love) Scooby-Doo? Well, good news! This beloved gang is available to stream on Tubi. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? is technically a collection of various Scooby-Doo episodes, pulled from the original series, Scooby’s All-Star Laff-A-Lympics, and the Scooby-Doo Show. As most people probably already know, the show follows Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo as they travel around in a van, busting mysteries left and right.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? might push how much a person can binge in a week, as it consists of 3 seasons (41 episodes). However, each episode is only about 25 minutes, so that will make it more manageable. Best of all, the content is fun for all ages, making it a binge session that everybody in the family can enjoy. All three seasons are available on Tubi.

2) Deadwater Fell

When you’re looking for shorter content to binge, consider looking to actors who enjoy shorter projects. David Tennant famously prefers shorter and varied projects, meaning that oftentimes the shows he’ll dive into won’t last more than a season or two. That brings us to Deadwater Fell, starring David Tennant (as Tom Kendrick), Cush Jumbo (Jess Milner), Matthew McNulty (Police Sergeant Steve Campbell), and Anna Madeley (Kate Kendrick). The show follows a doctor reeling from the loss of his wife and three children, kicking off an investigation into the family and who would have wanted to cause them harm.

Deadwater Fell is a four-part series and only has one season. All four parts are available to stream on Tubi. Each episode is around 45 minutes.

3) Taken

Even those who never watched the films were likely able to quote Liam Neeson’s lines from Taken. So it’s probably no surprise that eventually a TV series stepped from this world. The show stars Clive Standen as Bryan Mills, the younger version of Liam Neeson’s character in the films. As one might expect, this isn’t a continuation of the movies, but rather an origin story for the iconic character. As one might expect, the series kicks off with a tragedy (the murder of Mills’ sister), kicking off a chain of events that the killer never could have anticipated.

Taken consists of a total of two seasons, or 26 episodes, all of which are available to stream on Tubi.

4) The Lying Game

Those looking for a teenage drama should consider checking out The Lying Game, (loosely) based on the books by Sara Shepard. Starring Alexandra Chando, the story is about two sisters, Sutton Mercer and Emma Becker. While twins, they led vastly different lives. One grew up in a series of foster homes, while the other was adopted by a wealthy family and living her best life, or so it seemed. Unfortunately, one event kicks off a series of mysteries that will only raise more questions for the twin left behind.

The Lying Game is an ABC Family original that began in 2011. It did well enough to get two seasons, 30 episodes total, all of which are available to stream on Tubi.

5) Moonlight

For those looking for something a bit more paranormal, there’s always Moonlight. Starring Alex O’Loughlin (Mick St. John), the series follows a P.I. turned vampire. 50 years later, Mick St. John is trying to find a balance in life that lets him continue his work, but of course, human drama gets in the way, including his attraction to a woman with ties to his past. In classic vampiric storytelling, there are plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers invested in this vampire drama.

Moonlight was produced by Warner Bros. in 2007 and consists of 16 episodes, all of which are available to stream on Tubi.

6) Signal

If you loved Kingdom (on Netflix), then you should check out Signal, as they share a writer in Kim Eun-hee. Signal is inspired by real-life criminal events, so it may not be suited for all audiences. Based in Korea, the show perfectly combines a real-life crime thriller with a hint of supernatural elements, taking it away from its realistic foundation (but not too far). The story follows Park Hae-young (played by Lee Je-hoon), a criminal profiler who made an unexpected discovery, leading him to solve a cold case. One thing leads to another, and a pattern forms.

Signal is a South Korean show that first aired in 2016. In 2024, they announced the intention of a second season, but until then, we’ll have to settle for binge-watching the first season and its 16 episodes, all of which is available to stream on Tubi. The episode length varies between 65 and 90 minutes.

7) Minx

Minx is the perfect show for fans looking for a spot of comedy, and it’s relatively new, originally airing from 2022 to 2023. This is one of those shows that probably felt cursed by fans, as HBO Max (the original producers/owners) first canceled it during the second season, only for it to be rescued by Starz. Starz would then cancel it after the conclusion of the second season. The story follows Joyce Prigger (played by Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist living in Los Angeles. She has many dreams of love, and her attempts to balance work and love are comedically portrayed.

Minx only got two full seasons, totaling 18 episodes. The episodes are on the shorter side, all between 25 and 35 minutes each.

8) River

If a British drama is more your style, check out River. Detective John River (played by Stellan Skarsgård) works for the Metropolitan Police Service, but lately that is easier said than done, as he’s struggling with the death of his partner (played by Nicola Walker). The show is a darker take on the classic police procedure, delving into emotional depths alongside River’s grief and loss. It also weaves in a supernatural element, which was a pleasant surprise.

River was a six-part miniseries for BBC One, first airing in 2015. All six episodes are available to stream on Tubi. Each episode is about 55 minutes long.

9) 11.22.63

It isn’t every day you can find a sci-fi series that integrates solid thriller elements, but that is what 11.22.63 managed to. The show, based on the Stephen King novel, follows Jake Epping (played by James Franco), an English teacher desperate to make a difference after the loss of his wife. He’s given a rare chance to do so through the use of a mysterious portal. However, Jake will soon learn that time is resistant to change, so his mission is going to be much harder than expected. The show’s title should give away his mission – to stop the John F. Kennedy assassination.

11.22.63 is an eight-episode miniseries originally made for Hulu. However, all eight episodes are currently available to stream on Tubi. Each episode ranges from 45 to 80 minutes.

10) Love Life

If an anthology format is more your style, there’s always Love Life. Unlike a lot of romantic anthologies, Love Life committed a whole season per character. The first season followed Darby Carter (played by Anna Kendrick), a NYC woman trying to find love, with each episode showing a different attempt. Season 2 followed Marcus Watkin (played by William Jackson Harper), a book editor who’s trying to get back into the dating world following his divorce. Naturally, easier said than done. The unique take on an anthology format really drew some fans in, while distancing others looking for a more traditional format. However, the show delivers on thoughtful and heartfelt situations that are all too familiar to most viewers.

Love Life was originally made by HBO Max, but has since been taken off the platform. It has two seasons in total, all of which are available to stream on Tubi.