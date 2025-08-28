Twilight Just Made a Big Movie Announcement That Will Thrill Fans

Regardless if you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, every lover of the Twilight saga should be excited about what’s in store to celebrate the first book’s 20th anniversary as “forever begins again.” The celebration includes book and soundtrack re-releases, along with Twilight author Stephenie Meyer confirmed to attend the Twilight in Forks Festival, a fan event located in the town where the story is set, next month, the most exciting announcement came today courtesy of Fathom Event and Lionsgate, and it’s one that will have Twilight fans pouring back into movie theaters like it’s 2008 all over again.

The companies announced that all five Twilight saga films are returning to theaters this fall for a five-night engagement from October 29th through November 2nd. Fans will be able to relive Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s story on the big screen once more. Fathom and Lionsgate confirmed that the screenings of the five Twilight saga films will also feature new, exclusive roundtable chats about each of the films with Meyer and the series’ producers. There will also be a national live-to-film concert experience, allowing fans to experience Twilight‘s lush score in-person as they watch the movie.

The Twilight Saga Returns To Theaters

it’s worth noting that the series’ lead actors, Kristen Stewart (who has some strong opinions about Twilight) and Robert Pattinson (who went on to star in The Batman), aren’t participating in the re-release’s bonus content. The Twilight franchise drew its fair share of derision and mockery during the height of its popularity in the latter half of the aughts. Fox’s parody film Vampires Suck, sending up Meyer’s supernatural romance saga, grossed $80 million at the box office.

Even so, the five-film screening engagement and massive concert tour confirms that, despite the trolls and haters, the vampire romance has left an indelible mark on pop culture. It was also instrumental in proving that young female audiences had financial power at the box office. It’s clear that the passion and love for Twilight has endured these past two decades, and like vampires themselves, may stand the test of time for much longer than that.

In Twilight, teenage Bella Swan moves to Forks, Washington and begins a passionate romance with her classmate Edward Cullen, who reveals to Bella that he is in fact a vampire. Bella finds herself not only “unconditionally and irrevocably in love” with Edward, but thrust into a cutthroat world of the supernatural, with scheming, bloodthirsty vampires faction and werewolf packs.

Meyer’s four Twilight novels were adapted into five films (Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1, and Breaking Dawn Part 2) that became a global phenomenon. The Twilight Saga has earned over $3.3 billion at the box office worldwide, a number that will only climb with this special anniversary re-release. In 2024, Lionsgate revealed that a new animated Twilight series in development.

The Twilight Saga returns to theaters beginning on October 29th. Tickets are on sale now. How do you feel about the Twilight anniversary re-release? Let us know in the comments.