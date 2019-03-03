‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘Logan’ Composers to Score ‘The Twilight Zone’

As if The Twilight Zone wasn’t already packed to the gills with top-shelf talent, the reboot has scored a pair of major composers. According to Film Music Reporter, Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place, Logan) and Brandon Roberts (The Woman In Black 2).

Beltrami has also worked on Scream, 3:10 to Yum, and World War Z while Roberts’ credits include TURN: Washington’s Spies, and Unbroken: Path to Redemption. The two are set to co-score the first season.

The Twilight Zone boss Jordan Peele (Get Out) admits he was “terrified” when he was first approached to help reboot the iconic anthology series.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele continued. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Those starring in the show’s first season include Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kumail Nanjiani, Percy Hynes-White, Adam Scott, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Jacob Tremblay, DeWanda Wise, and Steve Yeun.

The reboot is produced in part by CBS Television Studios and Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre film. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes.

The Twilight Zone debuts with a two-hour premiere on April 1st only on CBS All-Access. After the premiere, new episodes will air every Thursday beginning April 11th.

