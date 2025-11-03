Two of the Best Sci-Fi Action Movies of All Time Just Landed on Paramount+

The start of November over the weekend brought a ton of new movies and TV shows to all of the most popular streaming services, and Paramount+ was no exception. The service brought in dozens of new movies for subscribers on November 1st, and among those additions were two of the best sci-fi action movies around — both of which happen to star the same screen icon.

November 1st saw Paramount+ add The Terminator and Total Recall to its lineup in the United States, strengthening the already stellar sci-fi hub on the service. Not only do these movies represent some of the best sci-fi actioners of the last 40 years, but they are also some of the best movies starring the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. If you love sci-fi and are a big fan of his, you’re really in luck this month.

The Terminator, from director James Cameron, was released in 1984 and turned both the sci-fi and action genres on their heads. It also sent Schwarzenegger’s name into the stratosphere as the Terminator films helped make him one of the most popular actors in all of Hollywood. The film, as you probably know, sees a killer machine (Schwarzenegger) sent back in time to kill the leader of the human revolution while he’s still a child. The Terminator also stars Linda Hamilton as its hero, Sarah Connor.

Six years later (one year before he’d return for Terminator 2), Schwarzenegger starred in Total Recall for director Paul Verhoeven. That film isn’t nearly as iconic as The Terminator, but just because it hasn’t permeated every facet of pop culture doesn’t mean it isn’t great in its own right.

Total Recall follows Schwarzenneger’s Quaid, a man who has memories of Mars implanted in his mind, only for him to seemingly show up on the planet for real. Of course, given the nature of the operation, it’s difficult to tell what’s real and what’s just a dream.

What Else Is New on Paramount+?

Those two sci-fi pictures are part of a robust slate of additions for Paramount+ this month. Quite a few films landed on the service this weekend, including the Steven Spielberg Indiana Jones movies, Chinatown, all three Godfather films, and the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy.

You can check out the full list of Paramount’s November 1st additions here, but we’ve also included a lineup of some of the biggest names below.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

21 Jump Street

48 Hrs.

American Made

Another 48 Hrs.

Big Daddy

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Catch Me If You Can

Chinatown

Cujo

Days of Thunder

Defiance

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geostorm

Ghost

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Mousehunt

Old School

Only the Brave

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rango

Saving Private Ryan

Scrooged

Starship Troopers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Usual Suspects

There Will Be Blood

Titanic

Wayne’s World