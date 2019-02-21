Universal Orlando’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Announces New Ride

There’s nothing quite as magical as seeing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios for the first time. The park has an array of Harry Potter-themed attractions, but that’s not stopping them from adding more.

According to Universal Orlando’s website, the park is adding a ride called Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and it’s already expected to open on June 13th!

The ride will be located at the Hogsmeade section in the Islands of Adventure theme park, which also features Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, a motion-based dark ride through Hogwarts that’s also located in the Universal parks in Hollywood and Japan.

This new Hagrid ride is the park’s “most highly-themed coaster yet.” The attraction is replacing the park’s former roller coaster, Dragon Challenge, which was renamed after The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened. Originally, the ride was called Dueling Dragons and was a part of the The Lost Continent area of the park.

Universal describers the ride as follows: “For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the Wizarding World’s rarest magical creatures.”

The site teased more information will be coming in March.

Another big Harry Potter ride of note is Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, which is located at the Diagon Alley section at the Universal Studios park in Orlando. The dragon-infused thrill ride is a an indoor roller coaster that is comparable to dark rides (also known as ghost trains), which are typically indoor rides in which guests travel on guided vehicles through scenes that often contain animation, sound, music and/or special effects.

Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure also have Flight of the Hippogriff, a family roller coaster, and the Hogwarts Express, which is the first attraction that allows guests to travel between theme parks (with the proper park passes).

In addition to adding new rides to their parks, the wide world of Harry Potter has plenty more for fans to look forward to. The most recent film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is being released on blu-ray and DVD on March 12th. The Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is also still going strong in New York.

Are you excited for the newest Harry Potter-themed roller coaster? Tell us in the comments!