Until Dawn Movie Wraps Filming With Disgusting Bloody Set Photo

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg recently wrapped production on Until Dawn, his upcoming horror movie based on the 2015 video game of the same name by Supermassive. The filmmaker announced the end of shooting with a mirror selfie from Hell, where he and members of the cast and crew are obscured by cracks, grime, and blood. Still, the film’s slate is just fine, and indicates (by way of that tricky European dating convention) that picture wrapped five days ago, on October 4th.

Per its original announcement, PlayStation Productions and Screen Gems are developing the adaptation of the acclaimed horror game with Sandberg. Prior to his two outings in the DC universe, Sandberg was best known for making short horror films on the internet, before being given the green light to direct movies like Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation. Annabelle: Creation and The Nun writer Gary Dauberman did an editing pass on the script, which was written by Blair Butler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The picture was originally described as an R-rated ensemble pic that serves as a “love letter to the horror genre.”

Until Dawn stars Peter Stormare, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell, Michael Cimino, Ella Rubin, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, and Willem van der Vegt. They’ve got some big shoes to fill, since the award-winning original game starred Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere.

In the game, per its product description on Amazon, “When eight friends become trapped on a remote mountain getaway gone wrong, things quickly turn sinister and they start to suspect they aren’t alone. Gripped by fear and with tensions in the group running high, you’ll be forced to make snap decisions that could mean life or death for everyone involved. Every choice you make while playing as each of the eight friends – even the seemingly trivial ones – will carve out your own unique story. With spine-tingling performances from a Hollywood cast including Hayden Panettiere (Heroes, Nashville) brought to life with the power of PlayStation 4 – your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn.”

There is no official release date for the movie yet. Given its relatively short production window, it would not be surprising to see a fairly quick turnaround, but it’s likely we won’t know that date until either a trailer drops, or somebody tied to the movie makes a presentation at a major comic book or pop culture convention.

In the meantime, the game version of Until Dark is available on the Sony Playstation storefront, and on physical discs for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.