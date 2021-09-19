Venom 2: Tom Hardy Asked Early Audiences Not to Spoil Credits Scene

Tom Hardy introduced an early screening of Venom: Let There Be Carnage by asking advanced audiences not to spoil the film’s end credits scene. Appearing in person with Venom 2 director Andy Serkis at Sony’s “Fans First” event in London this week, the star and producer prefaced the early screening by asking fans to “promise” to keep the credits scene in the theater without revealing secrets on social media. After Marvel moviegoers were the first to see Venom versus Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spin-off, releasing only in theaters October 1, early viewers urged fans to “stay until the very end.”

“There is something, possibly, at the end of this movie that you might see that has become something of a tradition in these movies. What you see here, when you leave here, let it stay here,” said Hardy. “Will you promise me that whatever you see at the end of this movie, during the credits, you will let it stay here and not tweet it?”

https://twitter.com/MDunneJohnson/status/1437893185318043653

Amid rumors of a coming crossover with the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — something Serkis says is “of course” going to happen in the future — Hardy told the preview audience, “This one’s for you.”

The first Venom 2 spoiler-free early reactions say the sequel is “absolute carnage” and “complete and utter perfect chaos.” Despite a reported leak of the scene, others only hinted at a must-see credits tag, teasing on Twitter, “Do not miss the credits!”

Here’s what early screening audiences had to say about Venom: Let There Be Carnage, swinging into U.S. theaters on October 1 and U.K. cinemas on October 15:

