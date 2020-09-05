Venom Tops Netflix Most Popular Charts in UK This Week

✖

Even two years after release, Ruben Fleischer's Venom continues to make a splash. According to a new set of data released by What's On Netflix, the Tom Hardy-starring flick is the most popular movie being streamed on Netflix this week in the United Kingdom. Though it's only available to those stateside on Starz, the movie's inclusion on the world's largest streamer abroad has allowed it to creep into all-new audiences around the globe.

Other movies in the Top 5 watches this week include I See You, Psychopath with Piers Morgan, Bee Movie, and Ip Man 4: The Finale.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020 1️⃣Venom

2️⃣I See You

3️⃣Psychopath with Piers Morgan

4️⃣Bee Movie

5️⃣Ip Man 4: The Finale

6️⃣Project Power

7️⃣The Sleepover

8️⃣Zodiac

9️⃣Debt Collectors

🔟The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 4, 2020

The movie wasn't necessarily a hit with critics upon its release in 2018, but it ended up making a killing at the box office. Grossing over $850 million in box office receipts worldwide, the commercial success was more than enough for Sony to quickly greenlight a sequel for the flick. This time around, Hardy and company will be directed by Andy Serkis. Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage also features Woody Harrelson as the eponymous villain.

Principal photography on Let There Be Carnage wrapped earlier this year, immediately prior to the coronavirus pandemic causing most of Hollywood to shut down. As producer Dan Wilson put it, filming got done just at the right time.

“Nobody wants to go into an environment that’s going to be risky and that goes for crew members too. It’s not just talent. It’s everybody involved on set,” Wilson told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “There’s a nervousness and that’s natural and understandable. In the plans that we’ve discussed, they’ve certainly taken that into account and we’ll see when we get there, I guess.”

He added, “All these great actors and folks that we’re working with have their own individual thoughts about coming back. But we’re building a plan that puts as much protection around them as we possibly can."

Michelle Williams will reportedly return as Anne Weying. Naomie Harris has also been rumored to join the production as Shriek, another symbiote-based villain from the Spider-Man mythos. Venom is currently streaming stateside on the Starz app. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due out June 25, 2021.

What other characters from Spider-Man lore do you want to see in live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!