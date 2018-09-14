‘Venom’ Movie Tickets Have Gone on Sale

Early tracking numbers suggest that Venom will break box office records when it opens on October 5th. If you plan on being one of the fans that helps it achieve that goal on opening weekend, tickets are now on sale. You can reserve your seat on Fandango and at Atom.

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. It is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include other movies about supporting Spider-Man characters such as Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch. Now, if you need something to wear to the premiere, we’ve got you covered…

If you’re looking for the most Venom shirt possible to wear ahead of the movie release, you simply aren’t going to do any better than this Venom Sinister Smile number. Honestly, it looks as though Venom is actually bonding with a host in shirt form.

If you want to willingly become a host for this fashion-forward alien symbiote, you can order the Venom shirt right here for $21.99 (currently out of stock, but it should be replenished soon). However, you can take your bond a step further with the following options:

If you’re looking for something a little warmer to wear this Fall, you can order the Venom hoodie right here for $54.99 with free shipping. As for the winter months, you have an option there as well…

The officially licensed Marvel Venom Christmas sweater is available to pre-order at Merchoid for $54.99 with free shipping slated for September 30th. That’s a pretty good deal for a high quality knitted sweater. It’s also an exclusive apparently, so Merchoid is the only place you’ll be able to get it. Just don’t be surprised if you try it on and find that it refuses to come off.

