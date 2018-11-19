‘Venom’ Star Tom Hardy Receives CBE From Prince Charles

It’s been a big week for Tom Hardy, whose most recent film, Venom, now ranks on the Top 100 Highest Grossing Films list. However, that probably seems like a small feat compared to Hardy’s latest triumph, a CBE from Prince Charles.

According to BBC, Hardy, who stems from London, was honored by the Prince of Wales alongside author Ken Follett (best known for his Century trilogy) and Lucy Worsley (TV historian who is often seen presenting on BBC).

Actor Tom Hardy has been made a #CBE for services to drama. He received his award from The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace today. pic.twitter.com/3VhPwLyyQm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2018

Hardy was given this honor for his work in drama, which is no surprise considering his wide range of roles. While he’s known best to mainstream audiences for his work in Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Inception, the actor has a vast filmography.

Hardy’s biggest Hollywood accolade was being nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant. He also received high praise, including the British Independent Spirit Award, for his role in Bronson (2008).

The actor is no stranger to the royals, in fact, he is good friends with Princes William and Harry. He was even spotted at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Hardy also got the chance to act alongside the princes during Star Wars: The Last Jedi as secret stormtroopers, but their roles were ultimately cut from the film.

In case you’re not familiar with royal honors, the CBE stands for “Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.” According to Awards Intelligence, it is an honor “awarded to an individual by the Queen for a leading role at a regional level or a prominent but lesser role at a national level in any activity.”

While there’s no official word on a Venom sequel, Tom Hardy currently has many projects in the works. Mad Max: The Wasteland is in development with director George Miller, and Fonzo is currently in production. In Fonzo, Hardy will be playing famous Chicago gangster, Al Capone, during his later years in prison.

If you’re itching for some Hardy at home, Venom is expected to be released for home viewing sometime in early 2019.