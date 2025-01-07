Vin Diesel Addresses Awkward Dwayne Johnson Moment at Golden Globes

Vin Diesel once again assured fans that things are good between him and his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday. The two had a very public feud for a few years, and fans thought they sensed it flaring back up on Sunday night at the Golden Globe Awards. However, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Diesel wrote that it’s “All love… Always…”

Diesel presented the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, and fans couldn’t help but fixate on his awkward greeting to Johnson before he began. Taking the stage, Diesel looked out into the audience and said mildly: “Hey, Dwayne.” He and Johnson let the pause hang for a moment, and some audience members laughed before Diesel changed his tone and got to the award. Commenters online called the moment “loaded” and “petty,” wondering what Diesel was going for there. Many thought that Johnson seemed to be caught off-guard, and maybe that was the point.

Diesel’s Instagram post reassured some fans that all is well, while others thought it was just more fuel for the rumor mill. Many pointed out that he had dug deep for an old photograph of them together, meaning perhaps they didn’t even take one at this year’s Golden Globes. However, considering how far the two went to squash the beef, many fans doubted either of them would stir it up at this award show for no reason.

Johnson played Luke Hobbs from Fast Five through The Fate of the Furious, and starred in a spinoff with Jason Statham called Hobbs & Shaw as well. He did not return for F9 or Fast X, and starting in 2016, he and Diesel exchanged subtle jabs in the press and on social media. Johnson kicked it off in an Instagram post where he wrote: “My female costars are always amazing and I love’em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s— to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

The feud unfolded from there in more direct public statements and behind the scenes rumors. Some reports claimed that Diesel tried to assert too much authority as a producer, while others said that Johnson was often late to the set and held up production. In 2021, Diesel made an Instagram post addressing Johnson, directly begging him to come back to the franchise. Finally, the two seemed to truly put their spat behind them in June of 2023, when Johnson confirmed that he was returning to the series.

“Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years, and despite our differences, when you lead with — number one, resolve — but also you think about the future and plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those bigger plans are the buildouts, they are the North Star,” he said at the time.

Some fans speculated that Diesel was simply trying to reinforce this reconciliation with his casual greeting on Sunday, but others thought there was some venom behind it. Whatever the case, the sequel to Fast X is still in development as far as we know, so the two will need to stay civil if they hope to film something together.