Vin Diesel Reveals New Writer for Fast Forever, and Confirms It Really Is the End of the Saga

Fast Forever really will be the end, and we’re hearing it from Vin Diesel himself. Diesel has never been a stranger to interacting with fans via social media, and he’s at it again. Diesel is generating renewed hype for the long-delayed sequel to Fast X, which hit theaters back in 2023, and left fans hanging on a major cliffhanger. Since then, however, there’s been major offscreen turmoil that has kept the series spinning its tires. But now, it looks like there’s traction on the road again (more driving puns are coming, strap in…).

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In a new Instagram post, Vin Diesel let the Fast and Furious faithful know that he was “Sitting across from [writer] Mike Leslie, hearing what he plans to contribute to the polish of the next chapter, that same feeling returned. A story with something real beating inside it.” He went on to confirm some of the larger story details of Fast Forever, as well as definitively stating, “There is a particular weight that comes with delivering a finale,” as a sign to fans that this is the end.

Fast and the Furious Will End In LA (Where It All Began)

Universal Pictures

It’s hard to believe, looking back, that The Fast and the Furious (2001) was actually a mid-budget cult movie ($38 millioin budget) about a niche sub-culture (street racers). Everything changed when the series earned $207.5 million at the worldwide box office; the series quickly evolved into an action series that has grown to almost superhero levels of absurdity, with Fast X introducing Jason Momoa’s Dante as a supervillain. Dominic Toretto’s crew was left scattered and battered, with no clear indication of how they would make it back to one another or stop Dante.

Fast X had as much globe-trotting as a James Bond or Mission: Impossible movie, so hearing that Fast Forever is returning to LA is a bit jarring. Behind the scenes, it makes sense: Fast X: Part 2 was left in limbo because of a budget that reportedly swelled past $200 million; keeping things in LA arguably keeps that budget in a more controlled range.

Diesel can also sell the idea to fans, narratively: after getting their tails kicked all across the world, Dom’s team reunites in LA, and using their city as a last stand battleground makes sense. It also gives the filmmakers an excuse to strip away all the over-the-top elements of the series and literally go back to stunt drivers doing crazy racing feats with modified street cars. In this case, full-circle wouldn’t be too bad.

Vin Diesel Shares Heartfelt Message With Fast & Furious Fans About The End

Universal Pictures

“25 years. Eight directors. Countless writers, crew members, and performers, each one giving something real to a saga that has outlasted trends, cynics, and time itself. That doesn’t happen by accident…It happens because people show up and pour themselves into something bigger than any one individual,” Diesel wrote. “Sitting across from Mike Leslie, hearing what he plans to contribute to the polish of the next chapter, that same feeling returned. A story with something real beating inside it.”

“There is a particular weight that comes with delivering a finale,” Diesel continued. “A responsibility you feel in your chest, to everyone who gave something to get here, to the audience that stayed. You don’t take that lightly. You take it as fuel. And when you find out you’re going back to Los Angeles… back to the streets where it all began, something clicks into place. The city that made the first film feel alive, still here, still holding. Coming home to close it out right. That’s not logistics. That’s a gift.”

In addition to Fast Forever, there have been longstanding rumors about additional spinoffs, including another film for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, and a secret project that could be a sequel series, focusing on a new set of characters (or a next generation of Torettos).

Fast Forever has a release date of March 17, 2028. Discuss the series with us on the ComicBook Forum!