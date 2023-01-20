Violent Night Featurette Highlights a Quarreling Kris Kringle (Exclusive)

A key component of last year's action-comedy Violent Night was that the mythical Santa Claus would have to embrace an entirely overlooked set of skills, those of hand-to-hand combat, to take down a group of paramilitary intruders, but once star David Harbour took on the mantle of the iconic character, the filmmakers witnessed he brought his own magic to the role in unexpected ways. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the film's home video release, the minds behind the film talk about how Harbour elevated the project from what was on the page and how his unique abilities took the project to an entirely new level. You can check out the clip above and grab Violent Night on Digital HD today and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 24th.

Special features on the upcoming home video release are as follows:

Includes Blu-ray, DVD, and a digital copy of Violent Night

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Quarrelin' Kringle

Santa's Helpers: The Making of Violent Night

Deck the Halls with Brawls

Feature Commentary with Director Tommy Wirkola, Producer Guy Danella, Writer Pat Casey, and Writer Josh Miller



The film is described, "To hell with 'all is calm.' From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

"When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn't prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he's about to show why this Nick is no saint.

"The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), and Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation franchise).

"Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film's executive producer is Marc S. Fischer."

Violent Night is out now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on January 24th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!