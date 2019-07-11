Warner Bros. Studio Where Harry Potter Was Filmed Catches Fire

Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside London, where the Harry Potter movies were filmed, suffered a fire late Wednesday, THR reports.

Leavesden now houses its Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter attraction, which was not affected by the fire extinguished by fire police early Thursday. The fire hit a soundstage that was not in use and no casualties were reported.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to all eight Harry Potter films and both Fantastic Beasts films, productions that filmed at Leavesden include The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

HBO’s space comedy Avenue 5 was filming on the location, with HBO reporting production on the series under Veep creator Armando Iannucci “continues as the producers and writers assess the best plan to complete filming of the final two episodes of the series.”

“The Chief Fire Officer has confirmed that the fire which occurred on one of our sound stages, being used by the television production Avenue 5, has been fully extinguished,” Leavesden said in a statement.

“Our principal concern is always people’s safety and we would like to thank Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Services for all their hard work in containing the situation. All productions were able to continue working and the Studio Tour was unaffected.”

Added Iannucci, “On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Avenue 5, I want to thank the firefighters who’ve been working tirelessly throughout the night to keep everyone and everything safe. I send my thoughts to the residents in the area who were disturbed by the night’s events. It was a beautiful set but everyone’s safety is the main priority. The season is near completion and everyone is determined to carry on.”

When Warner took over Leavesden in 2012, the studio was said to be “the first of its kind to be built in the U.K. in 70 years” and one that “secures the future of over a third of the dedicated major feature film production stage space in the U.K. and helps further position the country as a center of filmmaking excellence.”