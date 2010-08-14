Watch Brie Larson Learn a Choreographed Dance to Her Scott Pilgrim Song

✖

2020 marks ten years since Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World hit theaters. We've seen a lot of tributes in honor of the movie's anniversary this year, including a virtual cast reunion and script read. One of the film's most iconic moments features Brie Larson, the actor now known for portraying Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, singing "Black Sheep." Well, Larson delighted Scott Pilgrim fans today when she posted a video of herself doing a choreographed dance to the fan-favorite song.

"Black Sheep, but make it choreographed by Galen Hooks," Larson wrote. Hooks is a dancer and choreographer who has worked with lots of famous artists, including Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, John Legend, Rihanna, and much more. You can check out Larson’s video in the tweet below:

Black Sheep, but make it choreographed by Galen Hooks 💥https://t.co/sdijywYT1q pic.twitter.com/cgMP5boFyC — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 12, 2020

The post has gotten a lot of love on social media. Here are some of the reactions from delighted fans:

miss larson i was not READY pic.twitter.com/0LmjQwXHpR — ÐΛVłИΛ (@bertiedav) November 12, 2020

Larson is expected to begin filming Captain Marvel 2 in the UK next year. Plot details on the sequel haven't been confirmed by Marvel Studios but a report from Murphy’s Multiverse previously teased that the sequel could tie in with the "Secret Invasion" storyline from the comics. It's been rumored that Marvel is developing a Secret Invasion project as well which the site guesses will be a "companion piece" to Captain Marvel 2. However, Marvel Studios has not confirmed these rumors yet.

Nia DaCosta will direct the film, working from a script by Megan McDonnell. It seems likely that the new film will take place in the present day, which will hopefully leave room for Teyonah Parris to appear as the adult version of Monica Rambeau. Parris is making her MCU debut in January when WandaVision finally hits Disney+.

As for Scott Pilgrim, Brandon Routh, who played Larson's boyfriend and bandmate in the film, recently squashed hopes of a sequel, saying, "I just don't think Bryan Lee O'Mally, who wrote the books, the wonderful books, is thinking about a sequel,"

What do you think about Larson's new "Black Sheep" dance video? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set to be released on July 8th, 2022.