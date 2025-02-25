Captain America: Brave New World Won’t Be the Lowest-Grossing MCU Movie at the Box Office

On your left. Captain America: Brave New World has lapped two lower-earning Marvel Studios movies at the global box office, ensuring the Anthony Mackie-fronted fourquel won’t go down as the lowest-grossing installment in the now 35-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first event movie of the year, Captain America flew into theaters on Feb. 14 and collected $100 million over the four-day Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day weekend to take Marvel’s 35th consecutive No. 1 at the domestic box office, but a 68% drop in its second weekend was the third worst for the MCU behind 2023’s The Marvels (78%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (69%).

But after 10 full days in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World has winged it to $141 million domestically and $148 million internationally for an estimated global cume of $289 million, surpassing the $265 million worldwide total of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. That MCU movie was the franchise’s lowest-grossing entry until Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels finished its four-week run in theaters with just $199.7 million back in 2023.

Also starring Harrison Ford as U.S. President Ross/Red Hulk (replacing the late William Hurt, who first played the character in The Incredible Hulk), Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/the Leader (who hadn’t appeared since 2008’s Hulk reboot), Brave New World serves as a quasi-sequel to the second-ever MCU movie that was anything but a box office smash.

Marvel’s Edward Norton-starring followup to their summer blockbuster Iron Man had the lowest domestic opening for any Marvel Studios movie ($55 million), a record it held for 15 years — until The Marvels bombed with its $46 million launch in November 2023, months after Quantumania managed a $106 million start that February. (The Ant-Man threequel ultimately earned a relatively puny $463 million at the global box office, the lowest of the trilogy.)

With no comparably big-budgeted movies on the schedule until Disney’s own live-action Snow White on March 21, Brave New World would have to leg it out to overtake 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, which grossed $370 million the summer before The Avengers became the first MCU movie to reach the $1 billion milestone. First Avenger, which introduced Chris Evans as scrawny soldier-turned-super soldier Steve Rogers, is currently the fourth-lowest movie of the long-running franchise behind the pandemic-era release Black Widow ($379 million).

Brave New World is only the third Marvel Studios movie to receive a “rotten” score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — 49%, a notch above Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46%) — but is also the only one to earn a B- CinemaScore, the worst grade of the entire franchise. Verified audiences were more receptive, giving the new Cap an 80% fresh on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, which is on the lower end for the MCU but higher than films like The Incredible Hulk (69%) and Captain Marvel (45%).

Starring Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, with Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford, Captain America: Brave New World is now playing only in theaters.