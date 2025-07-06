Jurassic World Rebirth Digital Release Date: Here’s When You Can Stream at Home

Jurassic World Rebirth‘s exclusive theatrical window is on the verge of extinction. On Sunday, Universal Pictures reported that the fourth Jurassic World movie ruled the box office with a $147.3 million domestic haul over its first five days in theaters, including a $91.5 million three-day holiday weekend, and another $171 million internationally for an estimated global cume of $318.3 million. That’s the biggest Hollywood opening of the year to date and the second-best launch of the franchise behind the first Jurassic World, which resurrected the dormant Jurassic Park movies in 2015.

The seventh installment in the dinosaur franchise thought fossilized after 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, Rebirth roared into theaters July 2 with a B CinemaScore, a 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and no IMAX screens, none of which stopped turnout for the new Jurassic era starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. “Jurassic World Rebirth is the perfect summer blockbuster … an epic, edge of your seat adventure with an incredible cast, visually stunning direction, a thrill ride that is the very best of what the theatrical experience can offer,” Universal Domestic Distribution Chief Jim Orr said in a statement.

So why is the blockbuster getting a digital release window before summer’s end? Per the movie tracking website DVDs Release Dates, Jurassic World Rebirth will be available on digital movie platforms on August 5, just one month after its exclusive theatrical window.

Rebirth will lose some of its 4,308 North American screens to Superman (July 11) starting July 10, with The Smurfs Movie (July 18) and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) set to roll out in an already crowded summer season that includes Universal’s own live-action How to Train Your Dragon and Apple’s Brad Pit vehicle F1: The Movie (which took the No. 1 spot at the box office before being dethroned by Jurassic World Rebirth). The movie will have made most of its money by the time it hits major digital retailers like Amazon’s Prime Video, Fandango at Home, YouTube, and Apple TV, and will still be playing in theaters as it also becomes available digitally.

Jurassic World Dominion, after 35 days in theaters, earned $354.7 million at the domestic box office alone by the time it went to digital on July 14, 2022 (it opened in theaters June 10). That film finished its 15-week run in theaters with a global haul of $1.004 billion.

Amid the pandemic 2020, Universal and exhibitor AMC agreed that the studio could make its movies available on premium VOD after 17 days of theatrical exclusivity, including three weekends. That same year, Universal and Cinemark reached an agreement: at least three full weekends (17 days) of theatrical exclusivity; under the terms of the deal, any film that opened to $50 million or more, including franchise titles, would play exclusively in theaters for at least five full weekends (31 days) before becoming available on PVOD.

Outside of Universal, most studios opt for an 18 to 36-day window before their films are available for on-demand streaming (typically priced between $20—$30 for digital rental or purchase); Disney typically has a 60-day window. Aug. 5 gives Rebirth a theatrical window of 34 days.

In 2021, Comcast Chairman/CEO Brian Roberts said that Universal would “lean into what has become a successful hybrid distribution model” at a time when many theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. Although some studio and exhibitor executives favor a mandated 45-day window, Universal has found success in bringing its blockbusters to home theaters sooner rather than later.

Universal reported that Wicked, which grossed $756.2 at the worldwide box office after it opened in Nov. 22, 2024, made a record $70 million in its first week on PVOD. Wicked was available to buy or rent just 39 days after the start of its theatrical run and grossed another $30 million on premium video on demand to exceed $100 million in revenue. “We are a theatrical-first company,” Peter Levinsohn, Chairman, Global Distribution, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, said during CinemaCon 2025. “Theatrical is the foundation, it’s the underpinning of every single thing we do. It’s where the brand is created, and it is the proxy for value of all of the ancillary windows … but we need to be with consumers, and the consumer is not going to go to see every single movie in the theater.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters.