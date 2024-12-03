Where to Watch Smile 2 Online

Smile, because you can now watch Smile 2 at home. Writer-director Parker Finn’s sequel to the No. 1 original horror movie of 2022, the Sosie Bacon-starring Smile, continues the malevolent curse — this time with popstar Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). The sequel, which also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and Kyle Gallner, earned $68.7 million at the domestic box office and $68.8 million overseas for a worldwide total of $137.5 million after it opened just before Halloween.

Read on below to find out all the ways to stream Smile 2, including for free.

Smile 2 is streaming Dec. 3 on Paramount+ and on Philo. See below for ways to save on a Paramount+ subscription.

Smile 2 Streaming Services: How to Watch Smile 2 Without Paramount+

The only way to stream Smile 2 is with a Paramount+ subscription, but you can buy the movie (priced $19.99) wherever digital movies are sold, including Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu). Smile 2 is also available to own as part of a Smile 2-movie collection ($29.99).

Paramount+ Black Friday Deal

New and returning Paramount+ subscribers can sign up for free to get Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $2.99 per month for the first two months. After the promo period, plans start at $7.99/month for Essential (with ads) or $12.99/mo for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (ad-free). The Black Friday deal is valid through Dec. 4, 2024.

Is There a Paramount Plus Free Trial in December 2024?

Paramount+ currently offers a free 7-day trial. If you choose not to cancel before your trial ends, you’ll pay $7.99/mo (Paramount+ Essential) or $12.99/mo (with SHOWTIME).

With your Paramount+ free trial, you can start streaming Smile 2 for free, along with new releases like the animated Transformers One or the Jack Black-fronted Christmas comedy Dear Santa.

What Is Smile 2 About?

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

When Does Smile 2 Come to Blu-ray and DVD?

You can buy Smile 2 on 4K Ultra HD, as a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and on DVD on Jan. 21, 2025. The physical release includes deleted and extended scenes, plus audio commentary by writer-director Parker Finn, featurettes about Skye Riley’s music and choreography, the “Ear to Ear” making-of, and a behind-the-scenes look at the grotesque monster behind the smile.