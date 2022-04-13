The Batman: Watch the First 10 Minutes Online

The opening minutes of The Batman are available to watch online ahead of the film’s April streaming premiere on HBO Max and May home media release. In the full opening sequence uploaded by Warner Bros. Italy, serial killer Riddler (Paul Dano) murders his first victim on Halloween night as the Batman (Robert Pattinson) stalks the shadows of crime-ridden Gotham City. Journaling his second year in the role of vengeful vigilante, Batman narrates as Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) ignites the Bat-Signal: “When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.” Watch the extended 10-minute preview above.

The Italian language version of the opening sequence is released one week before The Batman lands on HBO Max on April 18 (airing April 23 on HBO). The Batman is available early for premium digital ownership at home (priced $29.99) and 48-hour PVOD rental ($24.99) that same day and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD with special features on May 24.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Monday The Batman brings home all-new special features on the 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray, including featurettes exploring Batman, the Batmobile, Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell). Included on the digital and disc versions are deleted scenes with commentary from director Matt Reeves, including the previously released deleted scene featuring the Joker (Barry Keoghan).

Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman is streaming on HBO Max beginning April 18 and available to own on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on May 24. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

