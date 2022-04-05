The Batman: 10 Questions We Have After Seeing the Movie

The Batman has already dominated the superhero movie conversation, with the DC blockbuster continuing to shatter box office expectations and surprise fans along the way. The film follows DC’s caped crusader during his second year of fighting crime as he pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. Matt Reeves’ film, which is disconnected from any other aspect of the live-action DC universe, goes to great lengths to establish its own mythology — a mythology so dense that it naturally raises questions along the way.

With The Batman now having been released in theaters exactly one month ago, and its HBO Max debut date on the horizon, we thought we’d break down some of the biggest lingering questions we have after the film.

Who Really Killed The Waynes?

The biggest narrative wallop introduced by The Batman — but not concretely answered within the text of the film — is what exactly went on with Thomas and Martha Wayne prior to the death. Over the course of the film’s second act, Bruce is met with conflicting accounts of who might have killed the Waynes, after the expose from journalist Edward Elliot threatened to topple Thomas’ mayoral campaign. While Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) originally told Bruce that Salvatore Maroni had orchestrated Thomas and Martha’s murder, Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) suggested otherwise, believing that Falcone had been the one who ordered the hit. That being said, he argued that he couldn’t be completely sure, and that the murder could have just been set in motion by the random man who wanted to rob them.

This ambiguity takes a lot of the various comic-accurate origin stories for the Waynes’ death and weighs them, down to the idea that the perpetrator was just an ordinary “Joe Chill.” While subsequent installments of The Batman could very well not elaborate on that ambiguity, it doesn’t feel impossible that it could be addressed again.

Hush?

Another surprise in the backstory of the Waynes’ murder is the fact that the journalist trying to expose their family history was named Edward Elliot — a name that immediately gave DC fans pause. In the comics, Edward is the great-great grandfather of Thomas Elliot, a childhood friend of Bruce who eventually becomes the maniacal, face-stealing supervillain Hush.

Considering the fact that Nashton’s viral video literally put the word “Hush” onscreen while describing the conspiracy that tried to silence Elliot, fans have continued to speculate if a subsequent installment in The Batman universe could weave in Tommy. Some have even taken the theories a step further, suggesting that Nashton might be an alias, and that Riddler is really Tommy. Not only does Riddler’s costume mirror Hush pretty well, but it would hypothetically redeem the controversial twist of DC’s Batman: Hush animated movie.

Is There a Deeper Conspiracy?

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the overall plotline of the Waynes, the Arkhams, and their hold on Gotham — something that seems to be at the heart of what killed Thomas and Martha all those years ago. Riddler’s video message establishes that the Waynes and the Arkhams are two of the oldest families in Gotham, and it’s clear that their hold on the city extends beyond the Wayne fund and into things such as Arkham Asylum. There’s also the fact that, even though Falcone is regarded to be at the top of the food chain during the events of The Batman, he indicates that he still has other secrets that he’ll keep until he dies (which proves to be just minutes later).

The idea of the Waynes and Arkhams having long-standing roots in Gotham is certainly nothing new, but it’s a pretty interesting detail when you factor in the Court of Owls, the ancient secret society that first debuted in the comics. It certainly isn’t impossible that Falcone might really be a small part of the larger cabal of Court of Owls, and that the secret society could have had a role in his rise to power. Pattinson seemed to hint that the Court could appear in a potential sequel, so we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.

Was That Venom?

One of the most specific theories regarding The Batman is based on a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, in which Bruce injects a green liquid into his leg to try to get the strength to keep fighting in the third act. While the substance could have just been some form of liquid adrenaline, fans have quickly pointed out its similarity to Venom, which Bane uses to get his strength in the comics.

So, was that Venom? And could that possibly hint at a tie to Bane in a future installment, even as the most recent Batman trilogy already covered that ground?

How Will Oz Rise in Power?

The final moments of The Batman establish a new, flooded status quo for Gotham City, as Bruce monologues about how the citizens are trying to heal. Among them is Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell), who has made himself at home in Falcone’s old hideout, and seems to be planning for his rise to power.

We already know a Penguin sequel series has gotten a series order from HBO Max — but what exactly will be the driving force of the series? What new characters or sources of conflict could Oz run into? And will the flooding in Gotham help him properly redecorate the Iceberg Lounge?

What’s Up with Joker?

One of the film’s final sequences took us to Arkham Asylum, as Riddler befriended a fellow prisoner (played by Barry Keoghan) who tried to inspire him to make a comeback. As fans learned, especially once the five-minute-long deleted scene involving Pattinson and Keoghan surfaced online, that character is clearly The Batman‘s version of The Joker — and he already has an established history with his foe.

So, how exactly did this version of Joker come to be? What are his larger plans for Gotham City? And could we see any of that explored in the Arkham Asylum series that’s in development for HBO Max? Only time will tell.

What’s Next For Selina?

The final moments of The Batman show Bruce and Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) parting ways, after the latter decides to leave Gotham following Falcone’s death. When asked, Selina makes it clear that she’s not 100% certain what she’s going to do — she might go upstate to Blüdhaven, and potentially try to take down the corrupt businessmen there.

It seems safe to say that when a The Batman sequel happens, Selina will return to the fold in some way — but how will her time away from Gotham change her? And will we get to see whatever she experiences, whether in a spinoff series or movie?

How Will Batman Change?

Even as the ending of The Batman continues to wrap up the storylines of other characters, the most profound moments concern Bruce’s tenure as Batman, as he begins to realize that Gotham needs him to be a symbol of hope. There’s no telling what the future holds for Bruce, outside of Selina arguing that he will have to fight a “power grab” of people trying to gain control after the floods and Falcone’s death, but it’s clear that Bruce feels comfortable to face whatever that entails.

How will Bruce’s approach to being Batman manifest in the sequel, both with himself and within the eyes of the public? If DC canon has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a lot of narrative ground to play in with that — and that it could present an onscreen journey for Batman that we haven’t quite seen before.

Will We See Bruce Wayne?

Going off of that, one of the strongest elements of Bruce’s characterization in The Batman was how swept up he got in the Batman persona, to the point where his civilian identity as Bruce Wayne became a bit of an afterthought. Newspaper clippings in Riddler’s hideout hint that Bruce has been the subject of tabloid fodder in the past, particularly if and when he’s been seen alongside a potential love interest.

Now that Bruce’s outlook on being Batman has changed, will that also be the case for his outlook on Bruce Wayne? Could we see him making a conscious effort to build that persona (and potentially find another love interest) in the future? Comments from Reeves certainly seem to hint as much.

What New Heroes and Villains Are Ahead?

As we previously mentioned, The Batman ends on an incredibly specific status quo for Gotham City, as the flooding has left things more shaken up than ever. Between that, Falcone’s death, and Batman now publicly operating as a hero, it seems pretty safe to assume that other costumed people (both good and bad) will come out of the woodwork.

What new Bat-related characters could we see in a sequel? Fans have already speculated at length about the likes of Robin and Mr. Freeze, but it feels like anything is possible.

The Batman is now playing in theaters.