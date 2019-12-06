Watch the Frozen 2 Cast Rehearse Their First Live Performance of “Some Things Never Change”

Disney’s Frozen 2 hit theaters a few weeks ago, and it has already broken multiple records. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critics score and a 92% audience score, and its success is not slowing down. In honor of the sequel’s third week in theaters, one of the film’s stars is celebrating with a wonderful throwback video. Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the film, posted a clip of himself alongside Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) all rehearsing the song “Some Things Never Change” from the new movie, which he shared was their very first time performing a Frozen song live all together.

In honor of week 3 of the release of #frozen2 here is a behind the scenes look at a rehearsal for our very first live performance of a Frozen song as a full cast. Enjoy this early #fbf video of @idinamenzel @KristenBell #groffsauce & I singing #somethingsneverchange pic.twitter.com/jXV6tzFOhd — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 6, 2019

“In honor of week 3 of the release of #frozen2 here is a behind the scenes look at a rehearsal for our very first live performance of a Frozen song as a full cast. Enjoy this early #fbf video of @idinamenzel @KristenBell #groffsauce & I singing #somethingsneverchange,” Gad wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“You and Jonathan are killing it with the harmonies,” @sapphosuperhero wrote.

“I love that #groffsauce is singing into his water bottle,” @shedillydallies added.

“Thank you! It’s always fun to ‘get the band back together again,’ isn’t it?! 💙 no greater joy than making music w/ friends,” @PaulaMEAPres replied.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). The film’s new cast members include Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood) and Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us).

You can check out the official description for Frozen 2 below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.