Watch Will Smith and Tom Holland Attempt to Solve an Escape Room

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t be the only opportunity that Disney has at ruling the box office during the Christmas holiday as the studio will also be releasing Spies in Disguise, an animated film from Blue Sky Studios that they inherited from 20th Century Fox after the acquisition. The film is in a prime position to serve as country programming to Star Wars and other holiday releases like Jumanji: The Next Level, appealing to a younger demographic the same way Universal’s Sing did a few years ago. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the voice cast for the film includes two of the biggest movie stars on the planet: Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Ahead of the release of their new film, Will Smith posted a new video on his YouTube channel where he and his co-star attempt to free themselves from an espionage themed escape room. Funny enough, the video marks the first time that the two have even met, despite the fact they they’ve been working on Spies in Disguise for two years!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our characters have all of this spectacular chemistry,” Smith said in the video. “And literally this is the first time we’ve ever met…We literally didn’t have one session together.”

“I feel I’ve met you because I’ve grown up watching your films,” Tom Holland added.

You can watch the full video of Smith and Holland in the escape room in the player above. The full synopsis for Spies in Disguise reads:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.

Spies in Disguise will be in theaters on Christmas Day.