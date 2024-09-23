New Resident Evil Movie Rumored to be in the Works from Barbarian Director

Barbarian director Zach Cregger could be in talks to helm a new Resident Evil film. According to reporting from The InSneider, Cregger turned down an offer to direct a reboot of Clue, and is now in talks about Resident Evil, instead. As with any rumor, readers should take this one with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed, and movie plans are constantly changing. That said, Barbarian had great plot twists, a dark mystery, and a disgusting creature with a sympathetic backstory. All of these elements have been staples of the Resident Evil games, so Cregger would seem like a great fit!

There have been seven Resident Evil movies released over the years, with the first six existing in one continuity. The seventh was 2021's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The Johannes Roberts reboot stuck a lot more closely to the source material, but reception was fairly mixed. Welcome to Raccoon City was filmed in Sudbury, Ontario, and a sequel to the movie seemed to be in the works in that same location. In 2023, the city's official website stated that the production company Raccoon HG Film Productions had received $2 million in funds from the provincial government to film a movie called "Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles."

More than a year later, Sony has not announced that film, and it remains to be seen how this might factor into plans for a Resident Evil movie helmed by Cregger. It's possible we could see another Resident Evil reboot, or Cregger could pick up elements from the last film. Johannes Roberts had expressed an interest in making a sequel, but it's possible he could be busy with his shark horror movie, The Red Triangle.

Since making its debut in 1996, Resident Evil has become one of the most beloved horror franchises in all of gaming. Despite this, the series has never gotten an adaptation that felt accurate to the games, while also offering something truly scary for viewers. A Resident Evil movie with the director of Barbarian attached would seem like a step in the right direction, but first we'll have to see if this rumor actually pans out.

