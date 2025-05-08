Wedding Crashers Gets a New Streaming Home After Frustrating Netflix Departure

Netflix users got some disappointing news last week, when the start of a new month saw one of the best comedy films on the platform make its exit. Wedding Crashers, the beloved 2005 comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, spent quite a bit of time on Netflix before it was removed from the service as part of its monthly overhaul at the start of May. While Netflix will certainly be a lot less funny without the help of Wedding Crashers, the hit comedy is still readily available to stream.
There actually wasn’t even a gap for Wedding Crashers as it switched between streaming homes. The film left Netflix on May 1st, the exact same day it joined Hulu’s lineup, giving the Disney-owned service a comedy boost of its own.
Switching services because a movie you like suddenly disappears is obviously a frustrating thing, but at least a film like Wedding Crashers is still easily accessible. This is one of the main arguments for buying physical copies of the movies you love, so that changes to streaming lineups never affect your ability to watch.
New on Hulu in May 2025
Hulu added a ton of movies at the start of May, and Wedding Crashers wasn’t the only big name comedy to join the lineup. Meet the Parents also arrived on Hulu, along with Horrible Bosses, Tropic Thunder, and several others. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s May 1st arrivals below.
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid
Alienoid 2
Anaconda
Anaconda En Espanol
Attack The Block
Attack the Block En Espanol
Austenland
Austenland En Espanol
Babylon A.D.
Bad Teacher
Bad Teacher En Espanol
Basic
Basic En Espanol
Battle of the Year
Battle Of The Year En Espanol
The Childe
Con Air
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State
Far From the Madding Crowd
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave En Espanol
The Guardian
Georgia Rule
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
Hacksaw Ridge
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Infiltrator
The Insider
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Fockers
The Negotiator
The Power Of One
Maid in Manhattan
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol
Man on Fire
The Marine
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Spartans
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Prospect
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Sex Tape
Sex Tape En Espanol
Shadow
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Street Kings
Stuber
Super Troopers 2
Take Me Home Tonight
Tears of the Sun
That’s My Boy
The Villainess
The Wailing
The Witch: Subversion
The Witch 2: The Other One
Tropic Thunder
Waitress
Wedding Crashers