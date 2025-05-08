Wedding Crashers Gets a New Streaming Home After Frustrating Netflix Departure

Netflix users got some disappointing news last week, when the start of a new month saw one of the best comedy films on the platform make its exit. Wedding Crashers, the beloved 2005 comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, spent quite a bit of time on Netflix before it was removed from the service as part of its monthly overhaul at the start of May. While Netflix will certainly be a lot less funny without the help of Wedding Crashers, the hit comedy is still readily available to stream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There actually wasn’t even a gap for Wedding Crashers as it switched between streaming homes. The film left Netflix on May 1st, the exact same day it joined Hulu’s lineup, giving the Disney-owned service a comedy boost of its own.

Switching services because a movie you like suddenly disappears is obviously a frustrating thing, but at least a film like Wedding Crashers is still easily accessible. This is one of the main arguments for buying physical copies of the movies you love, so that changes to streaming lineups never affect your ability to watch.

If you don’t already have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for one here.

New on Hulu in May 2025

Hulu added a ton of movies at the start of May, and Wedding Crashers wasn’t the only big name comedy to join the lineup. Meet the Parents also arrived on Hulu, along with Horrible Bosses, Tropic Thunder, and several others. You can check out the full list of the streamer’s May 1st arrivals below.

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers