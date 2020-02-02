Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of February 2)

It’s a light week on the Netflix front, with just a handful of Netflix Originals sprinkled for release throughout the week. Anchoring things in the coming days is the much-anticipated debut of Locke & Key, a live-action adaptation of the acclaimed comic series from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. That series drops Friday along with three other Netflix Originals.

Other pieces of original programming due out this week include a new standup special from Tom Papa, a gut-wrenching look at the American opioid epidemic in The Pharmacist, and the Bill Pullman-starring The Coldest Game, a fictional tale about the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!

Monday, February 3

Sordo*

Team Kaylie, Part Three*

Tuesday, February 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!*

Wednesday, February 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cates_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist*

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Thursday, February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage*

Friday, February 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season Two*

Horse Girl*

Locke & Key, Season One*

My Holo Love*

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Saturday, February 8

The Coldest Game*

* Denotes Netflix Original