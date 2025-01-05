Before Wolf Man, These Are the 7 Best Werewolf Movies

Universal Pictures is set to unleash a new take on one of its most iconic monsters with Wolf Man, arriving in theaters on January 17, 2025. Helmed by The Invisible Man’s director Leigh Whannell and starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, this modern reimagining follows a family man named Blake who becomes infected with lycanthropy after a werewolf attack at his inherited farmhouse. The premise promises a fresh perspective on the werewolf genre while honoring the horror elements that made the 1941 original a classic. As we await this new interpretation of the Wolf Man story, the time is ripe to look back at some of the greatest werewolf films that have shaped the genre.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From groundbreaking classics to modern masterpieces, these movies showcase the evolution of werewolf cinema and its ability to explore complex themes through the lens of supernatural horror. Here are the seven best werewolf movies to watch before Wolf Man:

7. Werewolf by Night (2022)

While technically a TV special rather than a feature film, Werewolf by Night earns its place as a werewolf feature through its masterful homage to classic horror. Following the death of monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone, elite warriors gather to compete for the powerful Bloodstone relic. Among them is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), who harbors a secret: he’s a werewolf trying to save his captured friend Ted, aka the Man-Thing. Allying with Ulysses’ estranged daughter Elsa (Laura Donnelly), Jack must navigate a deadly game while concealing his true nature.

Director Michael Giacchino’s black-and-white presentation and atmospheric storytelling make this hour-long special feel like a lost Universal monster movie, complete with practical effects and Gothic imagery. Even better, Werewolf at Night is a standalone story that can be enjoyed without any previous knowledge of the MCU. Upon release, the special became the top-streamed program, with critics praising its departure from typical MCU fare and its commitment to horror elements. Its success proved that werewolf stories could work within the superhero genre while maintaining their horror roots.

6. The Wolf Man (1941)

Before diving into this influential classic, it’s worth noting that every werewolf movie that followed owes a debt to Universal’s original masterpiece, which literally set the rules for how international cinema handles lycanthropy. Wolf Man follows Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.), who returns to his ancestral Welsh home following his brother’s death. After being bitten by a wolf while saving a local girl, Larry learns from a Romani woman that he’s now cursed to become a werewolf. What follows is a tragic tale of transformation, murder, and ultimately death at the hands of his own father.

The film’s exploration of the beast within man resonated deeply with audiences, while Chaney’s sympathetic performance elevated the material beyond simple monster movie fare. Critics have consistently praised the film, maintaining a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its influence can still be felt today, from establishing werewolf mythology – silver as a weakness, complete moon transformations – to its psychological exploration of man’s dual nature. These elements are referenced in Leigh Whannell’s upcoming reboot, which aims to maintain the original’s focus on psychological horror.

5. The Howling (1981)

Joe Dante’s pioneering werewolf film follows Karen White (Dee Wallace), a TV news anchor traumatized after a violent encounter with serial killer Eddie Quist (Robert Picardo). Her therapist, Dr. George Waggner (Patrick Macnee), recommends she recover at “the Colony,” a secluded resort. However, this seemingly peaceful retreat harbors dark secrets, as Karen discovers the residents are all werewolves, including her supposedly dead attacker, Eddie, and, eventually, her own husband, Bill.

The film’s groundbreaking transformation effects by Rob Bottin helped revitalize the werewolf genre in the 1980s. Critics praised its clever mix of horror and satire, with Dante masterfully balancing genuine scares with social commentary. The shocking finale, where Karen transforms on live television before being killed with silver bullets, remains one of horror cinema’s most memorable moments. While The Howling spawned numerous sequels, none matched the original’s impact or critical success.

4. Dog Soldiers (2002)

Neil Marshall’s directorial debut combines military action with werewolf horror to create a unique and intense experience. The story follows a squad of British soldiers besieged by a pack of werewolves on a training exercise in the Scottish Highlands. Led by Sergeant Harry Wells (Sean Pertwee), the soldiers take refuge in an abandoned farmhouse, leading to a night of brutal survival horror.

Dog Soldiers earned praise for its intense action sequences and effective blend of genres. What makes the movie feel so refreshing is its focus on delivering unhinged fun without all the philosophical discussion other werewolf movies bring. The film won the Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film’s Golden Raven award and helped revitalize British horror cinema. Its influence can be seen in subsequent military horror films, while its practical effects and tense atmosphere have earned it a strong cult following.

3. Good Manners (2017)

Most likely the least movie on this list, Good Manners is a Brazilian dark fantasy that expertly weaves social commentary with supernatural horror. The story follows Clara (Isabél Zuaa), a live-in nanny for Ana (Marjorie Estiano), a wealthy pregnant woman with mysterious nocturnal habits. Their relationship grows intimate, but everything changes when Ana dies giving birth to a werewolf child. Clara decides to raise the boy, Joel (Miguel Lobo), as her own, leading to a unique exploration of motherhood, class dynamics, and identity.

Good Manners received widespread critical acclaim, with critics praising its bold genre-blending approach and thoughtful exploration of social issues through a horror lens. In addition, directors Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra create a visually striking film that subverts traditional werewolf movie expectations while delivering genuine emotional depth. Even though Brazilian cinema doesn’t have much space outside the country, Good Manners is one of the best werewolf movies ever.

2. An American Werewolf in London (1981)

John Landis’s horror-comedy masterpiece follows American tourists David Kessler (David Naughton) and Jack Goodman (Griffin Dunne) as they encounter a werewolf on the Yorkshire moors. After Jack’s death and David’s transformation, the film becomes a unique blend of genuine horror and dark humor, with David haunted by his decomposing friend’s ghost while falling in love with nurse Alex Price (Jenny Agutter).

The film’s revolutionary werewolf transformation scene, created by makeup artist Rick Baker, won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Makeup and set a new standard for practical effects in horror. An American Werewolf in London is rightfully celebrated for its perfect balance of horror and humor, strong performances, and an unforgettable soundtrack featuring moon-themed songs. Its influence extends beyond horror, inspiring countless filmmakers in their approach to practical effects and genre-blending storytelling.

1. Ginger Snaps (2000)

This Canadian horror film brilliantly uses lycanthropy as a metaphor for female adolescence. Sisters Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte Fitzgerald (Emily Perkins) share a fascination with death and isolation from their peers. When Ginger is bitten by a werewolf, her transformation becomes intertwined with her entrance into womanhood, creating a powerful allegory for the changes and challenges of puberty.

Since its release, Ginger Snaps has developed a strong cult following, particularly among female horror fans, with good reason. Ginger Snaps‘ intelligent script, dark humor, and the compelling performances of Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle as the Fitzgerald sisters are reasons enough for this movie to be on anyone’s radar. However, Ginger Snaps has also used horror to tell a story from a female perspective before feminist horror became popular. While initially overlooked upon release, Ginger Snaps has since been recognized for its feminist themes and unique approach to the werewolf genre, earning the love it always deserved.