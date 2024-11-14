New Wolf Man Trailer Offers Most Vicious Look at Blumhouse Reboot Yet

Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man just got a new trailer and it may just be the most vicious look at the Blumhouse reboot yet. Released on Wednesday by Universal Pictures UK, this latest trailer is full of all new footage that was not seen in the film’s previous U.S. trailers and leans heavily into the body horror of it all as Blake (Poor Things’ Christopher Abbot) seems to transform from husband and father to something terrifyingly unrecognizable. You can check out the trailer for yourself here – and note: it is age restricted due to content.

In addition to Abbot, Wolf Man stars Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) and Matilda Firth (Hullsraisers, Coma) as Charlotte and Ginger respectively. In the film Blake, a San Francisco husband and father inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father disappears and is presumed dead. With his marriage to high-powered wife Charlotte fraying, Blake persuades her to take a break from the city to visit the property with their young daughter Ginger. However, as the family approaches at night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal, barricading themselves inside the home. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to transform and Charlotte is forced to decide if the terror inside the house is more deadly than the danger without. It’s as the film asks, “what if someone you loved became something else?”

The film, directed by Whannell and written by Whannel and Corbett Tuck, also stars Sam Jaeger, Ben Prendergast, and Benedict Hardie. It is scheduled to open in theaters on January 17, 2025. Wolf Man is just the latest film in the modern era of standalone Universal Monsters films and is Whannell’s second, having taken on The Invisible Man in 2020. That film was met with critical acclaim as well as proved to be commercial success as well, bringing in $145 million at the worldwide box office against a $7 million budget. A major component of that film’s success was the reinvention of its central monster and Wolf Man star Abbott has previously suggested that Whannell is taking a similar approach to the new film by offering a new take on a classic concept.



“I think he did a great take on definitely his version of what that story could be. If you liked Invisible Man, then you’re definitely gonna like this,” Abbot said previously. “He’s got a lot of tricks up his sleeve, especially visually.”

As for what fans can expect visually when it comes to the monster, however fans don’t have to worry about the titular monster looking like the version fans saw at Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights earlier this year. Whannell previously called out that version and asserted that what fans will get in the film is much different — and if the glimpse we got in this latest trailer, that is definitely the case.

“First of all, we’ve got Arjen Tuiten doing the makeup and he’s a genius, the level of makeup that he can do,” Whannell said at NYCC. “It’s kind of like, without spoiling anything, it’s like comparing a costume at Spirit Halloween to Rick Baker’s makeup. There’s a level of lighting and artistry. I can confidently tell you that the Halloween Horror Nights Wolf Man they had running around is not much like what we have going.”

Wolf Man is set to open in theaters January 17, 2025.